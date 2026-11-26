NVIDIA's former global sales chief married a senior executive at one of the chipmaker's key customers just 12 days before US prosecutors unsealed an indictment over an alleged scheme to smuggle advanced AI technology into China.

Ajay 'Jay' Puri, 72, a long-standing adviser to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, married Cenly Chen, 50, on 7 March 2026, following a relationship that lasted several years, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, 25 November.

During their relationship, Chen held a senior position at Super Micro Computer, a server manufacturer reliant on NVIDIA's advanced semiconductors.

Neither Puri nor Chen has been charged in connection with the alleged smuggling operation.

NVIDIA Executive Oversaw Chip Allocation While Dating Super Micro Executive

Puri joined NVIDIA in 2005 and oversaw its global sales operations, including the allocation of advanced AI chips among customers such as Super Micro.

Chen joined Super Micro in 2008 and rose through its sales division before becoming chief growth officer.

According to employees who spoke to the Journal, Chen regularly dealt with Puri on business matters and encouraged colleagues to raise NVIDIA-related concerns with her.

Their relationship was reportedly widely known among employees at both companies. However, Chen denied that it influenced her professional dealings.

'I never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain,' she told the Journal.

Another senior Nvidia executive had a romantic relationship with an executive at a company implicated in chip smuggling to China.



Nvidia’s former sales chief Jay Puri married former Super Micro executive Cenly Chen in March after dating for years while their companies did… pic.twitter.com/0N6dwYQwDt — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 26, 2026

Super Micro said Chen did not oversee its procurement of NVIDIA chips or manage its overall relationship with the chipmaker.

There has been no public finding that Super Micro received preferential treatment because of their relationship.

FBI Seeks Information on Super Micro Executives Amid Chip Smuggling Probe

On 19 March, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw, sales manager Ruei-Tsang 'Steven' Chang and third-party broker Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun.

Prosecutors allege that approximately $2.5 billion (£1.91 billion) worth of servers were purchased through a Southeast Asian intermediary between 2024 and 2025 as part of the alleged operation.

At least $510 million (£389 million) worth of servers containing restricted technology were allegedly diverted to China between late April and mid-May 2025.

Liaw has pleaded not guilty, while Sun has pleaded guilty.

Super Micro was not charged and maintains that it was a victim of the alleged scheme.

In August, Super Micro announced that an independent internal investigation found no evidence that any current member of its senior management knew about the alleged diversion scheme.

The Journal, citing a person interviewed by FBI agents, reported that investigators had sought information about several Super Micro executives, including Chen.

Chen said federal authorities had not contacted her.

Scrutiny Intensifies After Jensen Huang's Return as NVIDIA CEO

The revelations follow scrutiny of Huang's personal relationships with executives at companies that purchase NVIDIA's chips.

Huang resigned on 12 November amid reports of extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a former executive at Megaspeed International, another NVIDIA customer under investigation over suspected chip smuggling to China.

NVIDIA's board reinstated Huang on 23 November following intervention from US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Puri announced in July that he was stepping down as NVIDIA's global sales chief but would remain with the company as a senior adviser.

Chen left Super Micro on 30 April and became chief executive of AI computing company ChronoScale in May. She told Fortune that she had accepted the position before the indictment was unsealed.