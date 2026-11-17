Robert Pattinson has been announced as the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film series, joining a line-up that includes Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Daniel Craig. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on 16 November 2026, with Pattinson, 40, set to lead the 26th Bond film.

The announcement also renews interest in how old previous actors were when they first played 007, particularly as the franchise prepares for its next chapter under director Denis Villeneuve.

1. Sean Connery — 32

Sean Connery’s introduction in DR. NO (1962) became one of cinema’s most iconic moments. Director tweaked the timing of Connery’s lighter flick, letting the smoke clear before the line landed. A small adjustment that helped create movie history. https://t.co/pb9TovJAU7 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 26, 2026

Connery established the character's screen identity with his confident portrayal of the British secret agent. Born on 25 August 1930, the Scottish actor was 32 when Dr No premiered, beginning a run that defined the franchise's early years.

2. George Lazenby — 30

Australian actor Lazenby became the youngest Bond debutant at 30. His only appearance as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) introduced a more emotionally vulnerable interpretation of the character, although he left the franchise after one film.

3. Roger Moore — 45

Bringing style, wit and charisma to the role of Bond.Remembering Sir Roger Moore on what would have been his 99th birthday. https://t.co/OA3w9O769L — James Bond (@007) October 14, 2026

Moore was 45 when he made his debut in Live and Let Die (1973), making him the oldest actor to begin playing Bond. His lighter, more humorous approach helped distinguish his seven-film tenure from Connery's portrayal.

4. Timothy Dalton — 41

Dalton introduced a more serious, hard-edged Bond at 41 in The Living Daylights (1987). His interpretation, which continued in Licence to Kill (1989), placed greater emphasis on the character's dangerous profession.

5. Pierce Brosnan — 42

Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan “restored” her faith in men during the making of their James Bond movie.“He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.” https://t.co/r25lz6r0uT — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) June 14, 2026

Brosnan was 42 when GoldenEye (1995) arrived in cinemas. His Bond combined the character's traditional charm with a more contemporary action style, helping revive the franchise after a six-year absence.

6. Daniel Craig — 38

Craig began playing Bond at 38 with Casino Royale (2006), bringing a more physically demanding and emotionally complex interpretation to the role. His five-film tenure concluded with No Time to Die in 2021.

7. Robert Pattinson — 40 at casting

Born on 13 May 1986, Pattinson is 40 following the announcement. If the next film arrives in 2028, he will be 41 or 42 at its release, depending on the date. His actual debut age therefore remains unconfirmed.

How Pattinson's Age Compares With Previous 007s

Pattinson's appointment at 40 places him within the franchise's established age range. However, unlike his predecessors, his debut age cannot yet be calculated because his film has no confirmed release date.

Pattinson's casting followed months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Several British actors, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, had been linked to the role, while Nicholas Hoult also reportedly emerged as a contender. However, Amazon MGM Studios ultimately selected Pattinson to lead the franchise's next chapter.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next instalment from a screenplay by Steven Knight, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. The project marks a new chapter following the transfer of creative control from long-time Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Pattinson called the appointment 'the honour of a lifetime', while Villeneuve praised his ability to bring something new to the character.

With production expected to begin in 2027 according to multiple media reports, Pattinson's first appearance as 007 will also test whether an established Hollywood star can bring a fresh identity to a role previously reinvented by six very different actors.