Three people were killed and five others injured when rockets struck a residential house in Khor Al Zubair, near Basra, on Tuesday, reportedly fired from the direction of Kuwait. The attack caused panic in the local community and sparked protests that culminated in the storming of the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra. Emergency services rushed to rescue trapped civilians, while security forces worked to restore order amid mounting tensions.

Angry Protesters Breach Kuwaiti Consulate After Deadly Rocket Strike in Basra

Within hours of the attack, crowds gathered outside the consulate and broke into the compound, causing significant property damage. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the protesters, while consulate staff remained unharmed. Witnesses described chaotic scenes of residents shouting and throwing objects, expressing grief and outrage over the deaths. As reported by CNN-News18 YouTube, the storming lasted several hours before order was restored.

Local shopkeepers said they feared further escalation. 'People were terrified. Everyone was running, and the security forces struggled to control the crowd', one resident said. The consulate breach demonstrated the depth of local anger following the rocket strike.

Rockets From Kuwait Direction Kill Civilians and Cause Structural Damage

The rockets landed in a densely populated area of Khor Al Zubair, destroying parts of a residential building. Authorities reported that some victims were still being pulled from the debris, suggesting the casualty count could rise. Neighbours recounted frantic attempts to rescue trapped relatives. Children and elderly were among those affected, compounding the community's fear.

The attack exposed vulnerabilities along the Iraq-Kuwait border and highlighted the fragile security situation in southern Iraq. Emergency teams worked through the night, clearing rubble and attending to the wounded, as residents expressed shock at the suddenness of the assault. According to Reuters, three people were killed and five wounded, with emergency services working to recover survivors.

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Kuwait Condemns Breach of Consulate and Calls on Iraq to Uphold Diplomatic Norms

The Kuwait Foreign Ministry condemned the storming of its consulate, calling it a serious violation of international norms. Officials emphasised Iraq's responsibility to safeguard diplomatic and consular missions and reaffirmed that Kuwait is not involved in regional conflicts. Analysts warned that the breach could strain Iraq-Kuwait relations and heighten Gulf tensions.

The ministry urged Iraqi authorities to ensure proper security measures are in place and warned that failure to protect diplomatic missions could further escalate unrest. Observers noted that such incidents risk damaging long-standing regional relations and could trigger international concern if repeated.

Rising Tensions in Basra Highlight Risks for Local Communities and Border Security

The incident has heightened local concerns and drawn attention to historical tensions between Basra and Kuwait. Security experts say cross-border attacks, even if limited in scale, can escalate rapidly into broader diplomatic crises. Residents described a tense atmosphere, with increased military presence and ongoing investigations into the origins of the rockets.

Why Kuwait Attacked Iraq Raises Questions Over Border Security and Regional Stability

The rocket attack has raised urgent questions about why rockets were fired from Kuwaiti territory and the measures in place to prevent such incidents. Iraqi authorities have called on Kuwait to ensure its land is not used for attacks, while the storming of the consulate underscored local anger and the potential for escalation. Investigations continue to determine responsibility and motives behind the rocket strike.