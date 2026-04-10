Viral CCTV footage has captured the panic in a Beirut restaurant following Israel's largest wave of airstrikes on Lebanon to date. The surveillance video, recorded on Wednesday afternoon as explosions rocked central Beirut, shows diners and staff rushing for cover in chaos. The clip has drawn international attention to the immediate effects on civilians caught up in the conflict.

Chaotic Scenes Unfold in Popular Eatery

The footage, taken inside a restaurant on Beirut's Corniche el-Mazraa waterfront, depicts ordinary customers suddenly thrown into disarray as the sound of strikes reverberates through the area. Patrons who were mid-meal can be seen scrambling towards the rear of the premises, with some diving behind the counter for protection.

Chairs topple over in the commotion and staff join the rush to find safety in what had been a typical afternoon setting. Comparable videos from nearby cafes have surfaced online, illustrating the alarm spreading through the busy commercial district. The Israeli military carried out the operation without issuing warnings for the central Beirut locations, hitting what it described as Hezbollah command centres and related sites.

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According to the Israeli Defence Forces, more than 100 targets were struck across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon in a rapid 10-minute assault using 50 fighter jets and approximately 160 bombs. Local residents reported multiple consecutive explosions that sent plumes of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Deadliest Day Since Conflict Intensified

Lebanon's health ministry has reported that the strikes killed 182 people, the highest single-day death toll recorded in the Israel-Hezbollah war so far. Hundreds more were injured, with some officials estimating the wounded at around 700.

Emergency services worked through the night searching rubble for survivors and assisting the injured as smoke continued to hang over parts of the capital on Thursday. Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine described the situation as 'catastrophic' following the barrage. Civil defence teams were still combing through affected buildings on Friday morning.

The attacks followed shortly after news of a ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which had briefly raised hopes of de-escalation in Lebanon before the strikes triggered widespread panic in the capital.

Israel Defends Operation Despite Regional Truce

The Israeli Defence Forces called the airstrikes their largest coordinated effort yet against Hezbollah infrastructure since the start of intensified operations earlier this year. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the action represented 'the largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered' since a previous major campaign.

Israel insisted the truce with Iran did not extend to its campaign against the Lebanese militant group, accusing Hezbollah of shifting its operations into more populated, mixed neighbourhoods of Beirut. Critics have questioned the timing and the impact on civilian areas, though Israeli officials maintain the targets were legitimate military assets tied to missile launchers and intelligence networks.

The absence of prior evacuation notices for the central districts has added to the sense of shock among residents. As of Friday, assessments of the full damage and humanitarian needs were ongoing, with the viral footage of the panic in a Beirut restaurant serving as a vivid illustration of the human toll from the latest escalation in the long-running conflict. The event has underscored the fragility of any regional calm.