Tiffany Haddish closed out her week guest-hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' by joking that Donald Trump does not need a monologue to be annoyed by her. Her success as a Black woman is enough.

The comedian and 'Girls Trip' star made the comment during her final night behind the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' desk on Thursday, 9 July. Haddish, 46, told the audience she had 'the best time' filling in for Jimmy Kimmel and joked that she had managed to tell 'some jokes that pissed off the White House.'

She then added the line that quickly became the defining moment of her sign-off: 'And now I can go back to making the president mad just by being a successful Black woman.'

The remark capped a chaotic week in which Haddish turned a temporary late-night gig into a public back-and-forth with the Trump administration.

World Cup Joke Sparked White House Response

The clash began during her Tuesday, 7 July monologue, when Haddish mocked Trump over the US men's national team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The US had been eliminated by Belgium in the round of 32, following controversy surrounding a red card and Trump's reported involvement with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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'People are blaming Donald Trump for the loss after he got FIFA to help Team USA,' Haddish said. She then followed it with a sharper joke: 'It seems like everything Trump touches dies. Which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f***ed up.'

The line drew attention far beyond the studio audience and soon reached the White House.

'Who the Hell Is Tiffany Haddish?'

When USA Today asked the White House for comment, spokesperson Davis Ingle responded with a blunt dismissal: 'Who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?'

Haddish addressed the remark on Wednesday's show, telling the audience: 'I got a shout-out from the White House today. For real, y'all.' She then launched into a comic defence of her own career, reminding viewers that she is an Emmy-winning performer, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and a star who has built a long career across film, television and stand-up.

Tiffany Haddish clowned Trump on Kimmel. White House said “Who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?”



She responded by cooking them live on TV.



Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/3u5H8ehRqD — J (@jasonllevin) July 11, 2026

'Who am I? I'm the b**** you walk past to get to your coach seat,' Haddish said, before turning her attention to Ingle himself. 'Who the f*** is Davis Ingle? Is that a new character in Little House on the Prairie?'

Haddish Leaned Into the Controversy

Rather than backing away from the exchange, Haddish treated the White House response as a late-night badge of honour. She joked that being attacked by the administration meant she had finally stepped into Kimmel's shoes.

'This is exciting, the White House is mad at me y'all,' she said. 'This is the day that I finally become Jimmy Kimmel!'

She also asked whether she would still be paid for the week if the president somehow got her pulled off the air, turning the political jab into another punchline. The moment worked because it matched the tone of Kimmel's show while still feeling distinctly like Haddish: loud, personal and deliberately unbothered.

Fans Praised Her Energy Online

Viewers responded warmly to Haddish's hosting stint, with many praising her confidence and comic timing in the YouTube comments. One fan said she was 'hilarious' and had made them laugh through the entire monologue, while another wrote that 'her energy is infectious.'

The Trump exchange gave Haddish one of the most talked-about moments of her guest-hosting week, but it also highlighted why she was such a natural fit for late night. She did not simply read political jokes; she turned the backlash into part of the act.

Haddish now moves on from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with another viral moment added to her résumé. Her next major project, the comedy film 'Haunted Heist' alongside Lil Rel Howery, is set to arrive in cinemas on 24 July. But for one week on late-night television, she proved she could take over the desk, take on the White House and get the last laugh.