London witnessed unrest late Thursday night after Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal defeat to France, with large crowds gathering in northwest London and clashes breaking out between supporters and police.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 to end the African nation's World Cup campaign for the second consecutive tournament, with the result triggering fears of celebrations turning into disorder in several locations.

While many expected tensions to rise in Paris following the result, the most serious scenes appeared in London, where police faced large groups of people on the streets. Footage from Edgware Road showed smoke filling the area as crowds gathered, roads became blocked, and debris was left across the streets. Riot police wearing shields and body armour attempted to control the situation as some people launched fireworks and threw objects.

Videos from the scene appeared to show one officer lying on the ground, although it remains unclear what happened to the officer or the extent of any injuries. Morocco supporters were seen waving flags in the streets, with some people climbing onto vehicles as traffic struggled to move through the area. The scenes came after Morocco's hopes of reaching another historic World Cup milestone ended against France.

Police Face Crowds In Northwest London

The unrest unfolded in Edgware Road, where large crowds gathered following Morocco's elimination from the tournament. Supporters filled the streets, with celebrations and frustration combining as police attempted to manage the situation.

Officers equipped with riot gear moved into the area to contain the crowds. Smoke could be seen rising above the streets while fireworks were launched and objects were thrown towards police lines.

🚨 WATCH: A riot breaks out in London after France eliminated Morocco from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/bw7NTRjbYR — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 9, 2026

One video circulating from the scene appeared to show an officer on the ground during the confrontation. However, details surrounding the incident, including how the officer was injured, were not immediately known.

The gathering also caused major disruption as people stood in the middle of roads and prevented normal traffic movement. Some supporters climbed onto vehicles passing through the area, creating further difficulties for drivers attempting to move through the crowded streets.

Similar scenes had also occurred following Egypt's World Cup elimination, after Argentina secured a controversial 3-2 victory in a match that included several disputed officiating decisions.

Moroccan fans have started already,Edgware Road, London pic.twitter.com/PNeUk2Fl59 — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) July 9, 2026

The reaction in London contrasted with what happened in Paris, where supporters of both France and Morocco gathered in the streets following the match.

Despite worries that the French capital could experience disorder, the city appeared more focused on celebrating the result and supporting the teams. Videos showed vehicles travelling through Paris with French and Moroccan flags displayed from windows, while supporters along the streets joined the celebrations.

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France Continues Historic World Cup Run

France secured their place in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco, with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé providing the goals that ended Morocco's tournament.

Mbappé scored his eighth goal of the World Cup, moving level with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the highest-scoring player in the competition. Dembélé added another goal in the second half to confirm France's progression.

The result means France have reached the semifinals of the World Cup for the third consecutive tournament, continuing their run as one of international football's strongest teams.

🔴 Concert de klaxons sur les Champs -Élysées, plus d’une heure après la qualification des Bleus en demi-finale.



Drapeaux du Maroc à la main, de nombreux Marocains célèbrent malgré la défaite de leur équipe. «Même quand on a perdu on célèbre», sourit l’un d’eux. #MARFRA pic.twitter.com/ijxq2q2CXq — Aldric Meeschaert (@aldricmee) July 9, 2026

Morocco's defeat ended another historic campaign for African football. The nation had already made history in 2022 by becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals. This time, Morocco became the first African nation to reach more than one quarterfinal in World Cup history.

Although Morocco is now eliminated, their performances across multiple tournaments have changed expectations around African teams at the World Cup.

The defeat also means no remaining African nations are competing in the 2026 tournament. France will now face the winner of Spain and Belgium in the next round, while England and Norway, along with Argentina and Switzerland, continue their own quarterfinal battles.

As France move closer to another potential World Cup triumph, Morocco leave the competition having created another memorable chapter in their football history.