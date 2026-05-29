A routine traffic stop in Florida quickly turned into one of the internet's most talked about police encounters after a deputy accused Kathleen Thomas of holding a phone in a hand she does not have.

The bizarre incident exploded online after bodycam footage revealed the deputy repeatedly insisting he saw the 36 year old using her 'right hand' while driving, despite the fact Thomas was born without her lower right arm. Days later, the citation was officially dismissed, but the moment left millions stunned and sparked a wider conversation about disability awareness and police training.

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The Traffic Stop

Kathleen Thomas was driving through Lake Worth Beach, Florida, in February when a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy pulled her over for distracted driving. According to the officer, he believed Thomas had been holding her phone in her right hand while behind the wheel.

At first, Thomas thought the situation was simply a misunderstanding. 'I cackled,' she later said while reflecting on the encounter. 'I thought this was going to be funny.'

Bodycam footage later released online showed the deputy repeatedly questioning Thomas about whether she had been using her phone with her right hand. Thomas then revealed her right arm stops at the elbow.

Despite the obvious impossibility of the accusation, the deputy still issued a £86.40 ($116) citation.The footage became even more awkward when the officer asked Thomas to swear 'hand to God' that she had not been using her device. Thomas instinctively raised her right arm before the deputy instructed her to raise her left hand instead.

Thomas later admitted the moment left her unsettled. 'Watching it afterwards, I realised immediately that I felt very uncomfortable,' she explained.

Viral Videos Turned The Case Into Internet Sensation

After obtaining the bodycam footage, Thomas uploaded clips of the encounter onto social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. The response was immediate.

Millions of viewers watched the exchange, with many expressing disbelief that the citation had even been written.One viral comment read, 'She literally won the case singlehandedly.'

The online attention also brought massive support for Thomas herself, who is known online as an adaptive athlete and influencer. Thousands praised the way she remained calm throughout the interaction despite growing visibly uncomfortable.

Still, Thomas insisted she did not believe the deputy acted out of cruelty. 'I don't think he came at me with malice,' she explained. 'I just think he wasn't trained to deal with a situation like this.'

Citation Eventually Dismissed

Thomas had originally planned to fight the ticket in court. However, before the scheduled hearing could take place, the deputy himself reportedly requested for the citation to be dismissed.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the ticket was withdrawn after reviewing the situation and examining Florida traffic statutes.

Officials stated there was a 'lack of clarity' surrounding how violations were labelled within the department's citation software.

She explained that she spent months preparing for court while also navigating online hearings and requests for bodycam footage. 'It took a long time to get to this court date,' she said.

Thomas also revealed she would still like to understand why the interaction escalated the way it did. 'If you knew you were going to write the citation anyway, then just write the citation,' she said while questioning why the officer asked her to swear to God during the stop.

Thomas Hopes The Incident Changes Conversations

Although the case has now officially ended, Thomas hopes the experience can lead to better awareness surrounding people with limb differences. 'I was born this way. It's never going to change. It's never going to hold a phone,' she said.

Throughout interviews following the incident, Thomas repeatedly stressed that people with disabilities should not be treated as unusual or suspicious simply because they look different. 'Somebody who looks different than you is normal,' she explained. 'Normal is whoever you're most comfortable being.'

Many online supporters praised her balanced response, especially after she publicly stated she hoped the deputy would also give himself 'grace' while learning from the experience.

While the viral traffic stop may have started with confusion, it ultimately became something much larger. For many viewers, the case highlighted how quickly misunderstandings can escalate and why empathy, awareness and proper training matter during everyday interactions.