Rory McIlroy walked back into Augusta National this week as defending Masters champion, with wife Erica Stoll and their young daughter Poppy at his side, less than two years after he filed for divorce from Stoll and described their marriage as 'irretrievably broken.'

For starters, the reconciliation between Rory McIlroy and Stoll came after an intensely public rough patch. In May 2024, just days before the PGA Championship, court documents in Florida showed that McIlroy had initiated divorce proceedings after seven years of marriage. The timing alone guaranteed maximum attention, and it quickly became one of golf's defining off-course storylines, overshadowing his form and fuelling a wave of speculation about what had gone wrong behind closed doors.

The petition's stark language suggested finality. Yet by the time the US Open rolled around in June 2024, the pair had quietly reversed course. The divorce was dropped, and McIlroy, who had rarely commented on his private life, felt compelled to address the rumours that had been circulating for weeks.

'There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,' he said in a statement then. 'Responding to each rumour is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.'

It was a carefully worded line, but it marked a clear pivot. The couple did not offer a blow‑by‑blow account of their decision, nor should they have been expected to. What was evident, though, was that McIlroy wanted to draw a line under the circus and re‑centre his family at a moment when his golf career was on the cusp of a major redefinition.

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll And A Masters Win That Changed Everything

That decision to stay together became intertwined with the most significant year of Rory McIlroy's professional life. In 2025, he finally won the Masters, claiming the one major that had eluded him and completing the career Grand Slam, 11 long years after his previous major title.

Television pictures of that Sunday at Augusta did as much as any press release to answer the question of whether McIlroy and Stoll were still together. Stoll and Poppy were on hand as he walked off the 18th green, the family moment forming part of the broadcast narrative as he soaked in a win that had been haunting him for over a decade.

'I love you,' McIlroy said from the victory podium, directing his words towards his wife and daughter as much as to the crowd. It was a short line, but deliberate, folding his personal story into his professional renaissance.

None of that, however, stopped the rumour mill from grinding on. Around the time of the original divorce filing in 2024, social media users and some tabloids tried to link McIlroy to CBS golf reporter Amanda Balionis. The insinuations were never substantiated. Neither McIlroy nor Balionis publicly commented, and there is no confirmed evidence that the speculation was grounded in fact, so any such claims should be treated with considerable scepticism.

What is clear from the public record is that McIlroy's marriage survived a bruising spell of scrutiny, only for that same relationship to be dragged into the spotlight again in an entirely different arena.

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Ryder Cup Abuse Put Rory McIlroy's Family Back Under Fire

If Augusta was the setting for Rory McIlroy's family‑centred redemption, Bethpage Black was the opposite. At the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York, McIlroy found himself the main lightning rod for a hostile American crowd that crossed well beyond the usual lines of partisan needle.

By week's end, European players and officials were openly describing the gallery as 'abusive.' The jeers were not just about missed putts or partisan loyalties; they became personal, with chants and insults aimed at McIlroy himself and, according to those close to the team, at his family watching from outside the ropes.

McIlroy tried to keep the focus on Europe's eventual victory but did acknowledge the toll on those closest to him. 'Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman,' he said afterwards. 'She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight.'

The fuller picture emerged later from his team‑mates. Shane Lowry, never one to dress things up, spelled out just how toxic the atmosphere had become for Stoll.

'The amount of abuse that she received was astonishing,' Lowry said. 'The way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable.'

McIlroy himself was blunt about where he felt the line had been crossed. 'It should be off-limits,' he said of the crowd's decision to drag families into the contest. 'Golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.'

There is an edge of frustration running through those comments, and it is hard to argue with it. McIlroy has accepted for years that criticism of his form, his decisions, and even his broader role in golf's politics comes with the territory. But he has also been consistent in arguing that his wife and daughter did not sign up for the same level of exposure.

As he strides around Augusta again with Stoll and Poppy nearby, the answer to the most basic question is straightforward: yes, Rory McIlroy is still married to Erica Stoll, and by his own account, they chose to rebuild rather than walk away. The more complicated reality is that their relationship now sits at the intersection of fame, fandom, and a sport that increasingly struggles to keep personal lives from becoming part of the show.