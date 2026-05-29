A prominent former intelligence operative for the United States military has claimed that he successfully interacted with Jesus Christ during a classified remote viewing session.

Lyn Buchanan, who spent years working within a top-secret American psychic espionage unit, made the extraordinary revelation during a detailed recounting of his operational history in an interview with Jesse Michels Clips.

'By the end of that session, um I was just feeling like I was glowing,' Buchahan said.

Talking To Jesus Changed Lyn's Life

According to Buchanan, the nature of the target was entirely hidden from him when the session began. He stated that he did not know he was interacting with Jesus until the controlled remote viewing protocol was completed and the target was officially revealed.

The encounter had a profound psychological and spiritual impact on the former intelligence specialist. Buchanan revealed that speaking to Jesus during the session completely 'changed his life,' altering his personal worldview and his understanding of human consciousness.

'I found myself again with the perfect side integration,' he reflected. 'I was standing there and this little Jewish looking guy was standing in front of me in a modern business suit and we didn't talk so much as just, you know, related to each other and all that. And I felt just dirty in front of this guy. And basically, what he let me know was whatever evil you've done, I've seen a whole lot worse. Whatever good you've done, I've seen a whole lot better. And I don't care. I like you anyway.'

'And when I came out of the session, that's what I knew... That's when the monitor opened the envelope and our director had written the word Jesus on it,' Buchahan vividly recalled. 'So, I cannot say I physically met Jesus but I have had the experience of it and it changed my life. It really did.'

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What Jesus Looked Like

Interestingly, Buchahan was asked to described what Jesus looked like in the said session. In a striking departure from historical depictions, Buchanan noted that the figure he encountered did not match traditional religious iconography.

He made it clear that Jesus did not look like how he is commonly depicted in Western art, conventional paintings, or popular culture.

'Nowhere near. No,' he said when asked if Jesus looked like how he was depicted. 'I mean, this looked like a short little Jewish guy.'

As for his thoughts on why the apparent Jesus was wearing a business attire, Buchahan said, 'I think that was a way of saying he's not a thing out of the past and, you know, wearing robes and all that. He's here today'.

Before his involvement with paranormal intelligence, Buchanan had a diverse background, serving as a Methodist minister and earning Master's degrees in both linguistics and psychology. His psychic abilities allegedly caught the attention of the US military in the early 1980s following an unclassified anomalous incident that disrupted a military computer system.

Buchanan was subsequently drafted into the Army's highly secretive intelligence unit, where he served from 1984 until 1992. Within the defence community, Buchanan is widely known for his prominent role in the Stargate Project, the umbrella code name for a series of declassified Pentagon studies investigating the potential of psychic phenomena for military espionage.