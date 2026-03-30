Speculation about political stability in Russia has increased following reports of fuel supply disruptions and growing criticism from pro-war commentators. However, there is no confirmed evidence of an organised coup or immediate attempt to remove President Vladimir Putin, based on assessments from Western officials and analysts.

The pressure comes as Russia responds to damage to oil infrastructure and domestic strain linked to the war in Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defence has said Ukrainian strikes have affected parts of Russia's refining capacity, contributing to supply challenges and policy measures such as fuel export restrictions.

At the same time, criticism has emerged from pro-war commentators and military bloggers inside Russia, some of whom have questioned the pace of the war and the country's defensive capabilities. These developments have fuelled online speculation about instability within the Kremlin, though experts say such claims remain unsubstantiated.

Fuel Disruptions Follow Refinery Strikes

Russia reintroduced restrictions on petrol exports in March 2026 as it sought to stabilise domestic supply, according to Reuters. The measures followed reported damage to oil refining facilities, including sites such as Ryazan, which are key to processing crude oil into fuel.

JUST IN🇷🇺❌🇺🇦🔥 Russia predicts Oil prices could exceed $150 as Ukraine bombs Russia's second-largest refinery again. pic.twitter.com/dOj6abNLX6 — RKM (@rkmtimes) March 29, 2026

BREAKING:



This morning, Ukraine hit Russia’s JSC Promsintez explosives plant in Chapayevsk 1000 km from the frontlines



Ukraine struck the plant with its new FP-5 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles which carry a massive warhead of 1,150 kg.



Promsintez is one of Russia’s key… pic.twitter.com/MNEdHcnCtd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 28, 2026

According to assessments cited by the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian drone strikes have temporarily reduced refining output, limiting the availability of petrol for domestic use. While Russia remains a major crude oil exporter, disruptions to refining have affected supply within the country.

Localised shortages and rising prices have been reported in some regions, with authorities introducing controls to manage distribution. Officials said these developments highlight pressure on energy infrastructure, with supply disruptions affecting domestic availability.

Pro-War Critics Increase Pressure on Kremlin

Several pro-war commentators have publicly criticised Russia's military response and defensive capabilities. Reporting by the Daily Express, citing Russian sources, highlighted frustration over repeated attacks on energy infrastructure and the perceived lack of effective air defences.

Military blogger Yuriy Podolyaka said Russia may struggle to change the situation in the near term, while state media correspondent Aleksandr Sladkov criticised the continued vulnerability of key export facilities.

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Other figures, including Maksim Kalashnikov, have raised concerns about the economic direction of the war. These criticisms come from individuals who support the war effort but are calling for more aggressive measures, increasing internal pressure on the Kremlin.

No Evidence of Coordinated Coup Activity

Despite increased speculation, there are no confirmed signs of coordinated action within Russia's military or security services to challenge the current leadership.

Western officials and analysts have not identified indicators typically associated with a coup, such as senior military defections, fractures within security agencies, or attempts to seize control of state institutions.

Experts cited by The Kyiv Independent have also dismissed recent coup rumours linked to events such as internet outages in Moscow. Anton Barbashin of Riddle Russia said claims of an imminent power shift were unfounded, while Stephen Hall of the University of Bath described a coup as 'unlikely as of today'.

Pressure Mounts, But No Sign of Power Shift

The current situation reflects economic and military pressure linked to infrastructure damage and the ongoing war. The UK government announced on 27 March that it would commit an additional £100 million in air defence support to Ukraine, bringing total recent commitments to £600 million.

While criticism from pro-war figures has become more visible, there is no verified indication of an imminent coup. Current evidence points to internal pressure linked to the war, with Russia's political and security structures remaining intact.