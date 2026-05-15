During a state dinner in China on 14 May, President Donald Trump tried to spotlight the cultural ties between the United States and his host nation by talking about food instead of geopolitics. Rather than dwelling on military alliances or trade disputes, the American leader reached for an eye-catching statistic about Chinese restaurants in the US to illustrate the strength of the relationship.

Standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump threw out a bold figure about eateries that immediately drew the attention of industry analysts due to its sheer scale. However, a closer examination of restaurant data suggests the president's arithmetic is flawed.

Examining The Figures Behind America's Chinese Restaurant Industry

The president began his address by reflecting on historical alliances. 'As allies in World War II President Franklin Roosevelt's mentions of the brave people of China, that's what they were, drew loud cheers in his speeches in the United States, everybody loved what he had to say,' Trump stated.

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He noted that just as citizens in China love basketball and blue jeans, Americans embrace Chinese cuisine. He asserted that Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States, all combined. 'That's a pretty big statement,' Trump remarked.

Despite his confidence, industry figures paint a different picture. According to the Pew Research Center, there were approximately 37,000 Chinese food locations in the US as of March 2023. Other organisations frequently cite 45,000, tracing that claim to the now-defunct Chinese American Restaurant Association.

Contrastingly, the top five fast food chains boast a larger domestic footprint. Subway, Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts and Taco Bell possessed over 67,000 units combined in 2025. This data comes from QSR magazine, a respected trade publication.

While Chinese restaurants outnumber any single fast food brand, they fall short of surpassing the top five combined. The White House did not respond to a request for more details on the statistic cited.

Lavish Banquet Menu Replaces Typical Takeout With Gourmet Delicacies

The dinner featured an opulent menu that strayed far from familiar takeout. Attendees experienced traditional delicacies prepared for Chinese leadership, senior U.S. officials and American billionaires. Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon were among the elite guests.

Following hors d'oeuvres, dignitaries partook in a multi-course meal. The spread included lobster in tomato soup, crispy beef ribs, Beijing roast duck and stewed vegetables. Slow-cooked salmon in mustard sauce, pan-fried pork bun, trumpet shell-shaped pastry, tiramisu, fruit and ice cream completed the feast.

Trump: Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States all combined. That's a pretty big statement. pic.twitter.com/e8MyLabKHX — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026

President Trump Maintains His Well-Documented Affinity For Fast Food

Although surrounded by gourmet offerings, Trump has a history of favouring quick-service meals. The president is an avid consumer of McDonald's, a preference that intersects with his public life. During the 2024 campaign, he spent time working at a McDonald's drive-through in Pennsylvania.

In April, the White House orchestrated a photo opportunity showing Trump receiving a McDonald's order through DoorDash. This promoted his policy regarding the elimination of taxes on service tips.

Trump defended his diet during a recent event. 'Who knows what the best foods are? Maybe— maybe junk food is good and the other food is no good,' he stated on 11 May. 'I know many, many people that all they do is watch their weight, their this, their that, and they kick the bucket and here we are. I feel great.'

Concluding the festivities, Trump expressed immense gratitude for the magnificent welcome shown to the American delegation. He officially invited Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to visit the White House on 24 Sept.