Rumours about trouble in the marriage of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again gaining momentum online, driven by their recent lack of joint appearances and mounting professional pressures.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share four children, are facing renewed speculation about a possible split.

Why Divorce Rumours Are Trending Now

The latest wave of speculation didn't come out of nowhere. Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni has kept her in the headlines for months. The case, which includes serious allegations and a high-stakes countersuit, has added visible pressure to her public life.

At the same time, Reynolds has been juggling a packed schedule, including film commitments tied to the Deadpool & Wolverine franchise and his business ventures.

Reports of the couple spending more time apart, along with fewer red carpet appearances together, have fuelled talk that their relationship may be strained.

Some online chatter has also pointed to Reynolds not attending certain legal-related appearances with Lively, reading into it as a sign of distance. But there is no official confirmation supporting that narrative.

A Marriage Built on Privacy and Balance

Since meeting on the set of Green Lantern, the couple has built a reputation for keeping their personal life grounded despite global fame. They share four children and have consistently said they plan their work schedules carefully to avoid being apart for long stretches.

They've also made a point of keeping their kids out of the spotlight, splitting time between homes and focusing on a stable routine. Over the years, both have spoken openly about prioritising family over career decisions when needed.

That approach hasn't changed, even as both continue to lead high-profile projects.

Legal Pressure and Busy Schedules

The legal fight involving Blake Lively has become one of the biggest factors shaping public perception right now. Court proceedings, media coverage, and the scale of the claims have created a constant spotlight.

Meanwhile, Reynolds's commitments extend beyond acting. From production work to his involvement with Wrexham football club, his schedule keeps him frequently on the move. That kind of lifestyle naturally means time apart, which often gets misread as relationship trouble.

Insiders have long said the couple manages this by coordinating projects and travelling together when possible, even if that balance isn't always visible publicly.

Public Appearances Tell a Different Story

Despite the rumours, recent appearances suggest a different picture. In March 2026, the couple were seen together at a Wrexham match, appearing relaxed and affectionate. Photos from the outing showed them smiling, taking selfies, and engaging with fans.

Lively also shared moments from that trip online, describing it as one of her favourite weeks and posting lighthearted content that reflected their usual dynamic.

Later, in an April interview, Reynolds spoke publicly about his admiration for Lively, praising her character and resilience during a difficult period.

For all the speculation circulating online, there are no legal filings, official statements, or confirmed reports indicating that the couple are separating. As of now, Lively and Reynolds reportedly remain together, navigating a demanding period in both their personal and professional lives.