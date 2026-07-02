German fitness influencer Edda Elisa Pilz has gone viral after alleging she was temporarily blocked from boarding a Lufthansa flight because airline staff deemed her gym outfit 'too naked'.

The 24-year-old content creator said she was stopped at Berlin Brandenburg Airport during a 30C heatwave and ordered to cover up before being allowed to board.

As the incident continues to make headlines, here's everything to know about Pilz, the Instagram fitness star at the centre of the controversy, along with 10 photos showcasing her social media presence.

Who Is Edda Elisa Pilz?

Before finding herself at the centre of a viral travel controversy, Pilz had already established a strong online following as a fitness influencer.

The 24-year-old German content creator is best known for sharing workout routines, nutrition tips, travel updates and activewear-focused lifestyle content across social media.

Pilz has amassed more than 550,000 followers on Instagram and over 500,000 followers on TikTok, where her posts regularly feature gym sessions, fashion and day-to-day life.

Her career has also extended beyond social media, with appearances on German reality television shows including Ex on the Beach and Das Sommerhaus der Stars.

Her online brand is closely tied to fitness and sportswear, making the outfit at the centre of the Lufthansa dispute consistent with the clothing she regularly wears and promotes.

While her content has largely focused on health and lifestyle, the airport incident has introduced her to a far wider international audience.

Pilz Blocked From Boarding Lufthansa Flight

According to Pilz, the incident occurred as she prepared to board a Lufthansa flight from Berlin to Austria during a 30C heatwave. She said she was wearing black cycling shorts and a matching sports bra-style crop top when a female gate agent stopped her.

As previously reported, the employee allegedly told Pilz, 'You cannot board like that,' before adding, 'You're not wearing anything. You're naked.' In a viral video posted in German, Pilz said she was shocked by the exchange.

Read more 'You Cannot Board Like That': Fitness Influencer Edda Elisa Pilz Says Lufthansa Called Her 'Naked' 'You Cannot Board Like That': Fitness Influencer Edda Elisa Pilz Says Lufthansa Called Her 'Naked'

She argued her outfit was standard sportswear suitable for the weather but claimed she was instructed to retrieve a jacket from her luggage and zip it up completely before being allowed to board.

Blamed for Delaying Flight

Pilz also alleged the gate agent blamed her for delaying the flight, saying, 'Because of you, we are now delayed. Because of you, the whole flight is delayed.'

She disputed the claim, saying she had simply asked for an explanation of a rule she had never encountered before.

Pilz also questioned whether Lufthansa had an official dress code and that her main concern was how she was treated. 'I can accept rules,' she said. 'But the attitude was unacceptable.'

She also questioned whether male passengers wearing shorts would have faced the same treatment, fuelling wider debate over how airline dress standards are enforced.

Lufthansa's Response

Lufthansa said it is reviewing Pilz's complaint but has not confirmed her account of the incident. The airline said the alleged use of the word 'naked' 'does not correspond to our standards' and would not typically be used by its staff.

It added that passengers are expected to wear clothing 'appropriate to the character of a public journey' that does not impair the wellbeing of fellow travellers.

Dress codes can have a safety purpose. Flight attendant Barbara Bacilieri said minimal clothing may increase the risk of burns and scrapes during an emergency evacuation. Lufthansa has not disclosed the outcome of its internal review.