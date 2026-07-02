German fitness influencer Edda Elisa has said Lufthansa staff prevented her from boarding a flight because they considered her gym clothing inappropriate, while other passengers she described as intoxicated were allowed to board.

Elisa, who has more than 641,000 followers across social media, said the incident happened during hot weather in Europe while she was travelling in a sports bra and cycling shorts. She claimed a member of staff refused to scan her boarding pass, saying she would need to cover up before being allowed to board.

After later boarding the flight, Elisa criticised what she described as inconsistent enforcement of the airline's dress code, questioning why passengers returning from destinations such as Mallorca who appeared intoxicated were still permitted to fly. Lufthansa said passengers are required to wear clothing that is 'appropriate to the character of a public journey' under its conditions of carriage and that it was reviewing the incident.

The airline also said the reported use of the word 'naked' by a member of staff did not reflect its customer service standards.

Passenger Challenges Dress Code Decision

Elisa said she was asked to leave the boarding queue after staff objected to her clothing. She said she put on a jacket from her hand luggage but was then instructed to zip it up fully before being allowed to board the aircraft.

In videos shared on social media, Elisa questioned why her sportswear was considered unacceptable while, she claimed, passengers returning from destinations such as Mallorca who appeared intoxicated were still permitted to board. Mallorca is one of Germany's most popular holiday destinations, and she used the comparison to argue that airline staff applied the dress code more strictly than rules governing passenger behaviour.

She said she would have understood the decision had staff explained it as a safety or hygiene requirement, but instead felt she had been publicly embarrassed by the way the situation was handled.

Lufthansa Responds

In a statement, Lufthansa said passengers are expected to wear clothing appropriate for public travel under its conditions of carriage. The airline added that it was reviewing the incident and said the reported use of the word 'naked' did not reflect its customer service standards.

Like many airlines, Lufthansa reserves the right to refuse boarding to passengers whose clothing or behaviour is considered inappropriate, although individual policies vary between carriers.

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Dress Codes on Commercial Flights

Most airlines include general dress code provisions within their conditions of carriage, allowing staff to refuse boarding if clothing is considered inappropriate or likely to cause offence or discomfort to other passengers. However, few carriers publish detailed guidance, leaving decisions to individual staff members.

Although Elisa said staff did not cite safety reasons, aviation safety specialists have previously advised passengers to wear clothing that offers greater protection during emergencies, particularly evacuations. However, Lufthansa did not cite safety concerns as the reason Elisa was asked to cover up.

Lufthansa has not indicated whether it will revise its dress code guidance following the incident. Elisa has continued to criticise the way she was treated, while the airline said its internal review remains ongoing.