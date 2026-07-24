Dubai is offering residents benefit packages that are worth more than £600 to help bring international tourists back after months of conflict in the Middle East caused a drop in tourism.

Launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the new 'A Dubai Invite' campaign encourages UAE residents to encourage overseas friends and relatives to visit Dubai by rewarding them with benefit packages worth more than AED3,000 (£610/$816). These include hotel stays, restaurant vouchers, attraction tickets, and other exclusive deals that are designed to attract international tourists back to the emirate.

Dubai Launches Resident-Led Tourism Drive

According to officials, the programme runs for visitors who will be arriving between 20 July and 31 October. Meanwhile, the benefits are redeemable until December. Every resident can claim up to three incentive packages. Meanwhile, invited guests should be non-UAE residents who are travelling on valid tourist visas.

The Dubai media office said that the initiative aims to turn residents into ambassadors for the city. 'The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism launches "A Dubai Invite", inviting residents to become ambassadors of the city by welcoming their loved ones to Dubai.'

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism launches ‘A Dubai Invite’, inviting residents to become ambassadors of the city by welcoming their loved ones to Dubai. The programme runs until 31 October 2026, delivering tangible benefits to the community of nearly 200 nationalities. pic.twitter.com/2V85yoQ1Fw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 22, 2026

Conflict Hits Dubai's Tourism Industry

The campaign comes after a difficult period for Dubai's tourism industry after years of rapid growth. Earlier in 2025, the emirate had welcomed almost 20M international visitors. It set a new tourism record and cemented its place as one of the world's leading luxury travel destinations.

The tourism boom was interrupted after fighting involving the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified across the Gulf. Iranian missile and drone strikes reportedly hit several locations in the UAE, including Dubai International Airport, energy facilities, and civilian areas. Fairmont The Palm was also reportedly damaged, shaking confidence in Dubai's long-standing reputation as one of the region's safest tourist destinations.

Additionally, the conflict disrupted air travel, with airlines cancelling or suspending Middle East routes. The number of airlines that operate through Dubai was reportedly reduced in half as aircraft diverted away from regional airspace.

Hotels Roll Out Big Discounts

The tourism slowdown has taken its toll on Dubai's hospitality sector. Several operators have reportedly seen revenues fall by more than 50%, while a couple of luxury properties have closed temporarily or moved ahead with renovations because of weaker demand. The iconic Burj Al Arab is among the properties preparing for an 18-month refurbishment.

To boost bookings, hotels are now offering discounts up to 45%, complimentary overnight stays, and special deals. Local media reported that the government's incentive scheme attracted more than 10,000 applications during its first 48 hours.

'Desperate' or Smart? Dubai's Tourism Gamble

Dubai's referral campaign generated mixed reactions online, with some Reddit users suggesting that it signalled a struggling tourism sector. Comments range from 'Things are not looking good lads,' 'Getting desperate,' and 'They really doing this... situation ain't good.'

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Some users were unimpressed. One joked: 'Spend 1,000 AED (about £200) on dinner and get 10 AED (around £2) off your next Careem ride.' Another argued the campaign amounted to little more than 'just discounts' backed by 'a loud marketing campaign.'

Others backed the initiative, saying it resembled outreach campaigns rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic. One Reddit commenter wrote: 'Residents are more likely to reassure their family members abroad that everything is fine and not to believe the media.'

Instead of depending solely on international advertising, authorities are hoping that trusted recommendations from residents will help restore confidence among travellers. Whether the initiative is enough to fill empty hotel rooms remains to be seen. The campaign is among Dubai's biggest resident-led tourism drives in recent years, highlighting how determined officials are to win visitors back.