Nine passenger jets declared fuel emergencies within a short period over southern England after a single disabled aircraft brought operations at Gatwick Airport to a standstill, creating an extraordinary chain reaction that forced multiple flights to hold, divert or seek priority landing.

The disruption began late on Tuesday night, 14 July 2026, when British Airways flight BA2673, an Airbus A320 arriving from Palma de Mallorca, landed safely but was unable to vacate the runway because of a technical fault affecting its nose-wheel steering. With Gatwick operating on a single runway overnight, the unexpected incident quickly disrupted arriving traffic, leaving inbound aircraft circling while air traffic controllers worked to restore normal operations.

As delays mounted, nine aircraft declared fuel emergencies and 14 others diverted to alternate airports. Although the word 'emergency' may sound alarming, aviation experts say the declarations reflected established safety procedures designed to protect passengers well before fuel levels become critical.

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Why Did Nine Aircraft Declare Fuel Emergencies?

A fuel emergency is declared when a flight's remaining fuel is expected to fall below the minimum level required for safe operations, meaning the crew can no longer accept further delays and requires priority handling from air traffic control.

It does not necessarily mean an aircraft is about to run out of fuel. Instead, it indicates that any additional holding or diversion could compromise mandatory fuel reserves, prompting controllers to prioritise the aircraft's arrival.

As seen in the Gatwick case, aircraft continued holding above southern England while engineers worked to clear the disabled British Airways jet, and fuel reserves gradually diminished. Several crews eventually determined they could no longer remain in the landing queue and declared emergencies to secure immediate landing clearance.

The declarations were precautionary, allowing pilots to receive priority before their remaining fuel dropped below legally required safety margins rather than signalling an immediate threat to passengers.

What Happened to the British Airways Aircraft?

British Airways flight BA2673 landed normally after arriving from Palma but experienced a technical fault after touchdown that prevented it from leaving the runway under its own power.

The aircraft reportedly suffered a nose-wheel steering problem and had to be towed clear before normal airport operations could resume. Because Gatwick uses a single runway during overnight maintenance periods, there was no alternative runway available to keep arrivals moving while the aircraft remained stranded.

Although the runway was blocked for only around 30 minutes, the disruption quickly spread across one of the UK's busiest airports, affecting flights approaching London from across Europe.

Why the Disruption Spread So Quickly

Gatwick is the world's busiest single-runway airport. Even relatively short interruptions can have widespread consequences for aircraft already inbound.

With arrivals continuing to converge on the airport while the runway remained unavailable, aircraft were instructed to enter holding patterns or divert elsewhere. Every additional minute spent circling consumed fuel, gradually reducing the reserve each crew is required to maintain under international aviation regulations.

According to flight-tracking data, 14 flights diverted to airports including Heathrow, Stansted and Birmingham, while the nine fuel emergency declarations illustrated how rapidly a single technical fault can ripple through one of Europe's busiest airspaces.

All affected aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

Rather than indicating the aircraft were close to running out of fuel, the emergency declarations demonstrated how modern aviation safety procedures are designed to intervene long before a routine operational disruption develops into a genuine crisis. The incident also highlighted how a single technical problem at one of the world's busiest single-runway airports can quickly affect dozens of flights, even when the original fault is resolved within a relatively short period.