Lewis Hamilton's rumoured link with Kim Kardashian has kept the gossip mill busy in the 2026 Formula 1 season, but the driver's sharpest lift appears to have come from a far more familiar face in Montreal, where his mother, Carmen, watched him take second place for Ferrari at the Canadian Grand Prix. The talk around Kim remains just that for now, while Hamilton's own words and results offer a clearer story.

The news came after Hamilton delivered his best Ferrari finish yet in Montreal on Sunday, 24 May, passing Max Verstappen on lap 62 to secure second and his second podium of the season after China. It was the kind of result that answers a few awkward questions all by itself, especially after pundits spent much of the run-up wondering whether the seven-time world champion still had the edge to stay competitive at the front.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s rumored romance is heating up 👀🏁

But insiders are shutting down claims the reality star is chasing the F1 champion’s fortune: https://t.co/CW1JVPatje pic.twitter.com/KmN1KC8M29 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 20, 2026

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton In The Paddock

The Kim chatter has never exactly needed much encouragement. Reports and social snippets have linked Kardashian and Hamilton for months, and Vogue noted the pair were recently seen together in New York, extending the sense that their connection is more than a passing rumour, even if neither has publicly laid it out in plain English.

Two races with mum, two podiums 🤝@LewisHamilton's mum, Carmen, has attended both of his podium finishes so far in 2026! 🥰#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/DbZydeSeQS — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2026

But in Montreal, she was not the story. Hamilton's mother, Carmen, was in the Ferrari garage and the footage from the race told its own tale, with Hamilton visibly buoyed by her presence as he carved past Verstappen for second. If anyone is hunting for a lucky charm, that is the cleaner case. Kim may fuel the paddock gossip, but Carmen was the one in the room when the race actually turned.

Lewis Hamilton on his mum bringing him luck at the races she attends:



“Now she has to come, she’s clearly my lucky omen, my lucky charm, so I need to have her come every weekend.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/my20DaKuQR — deni (@fiagirly) May 25, 2026

Hamilton made that point himself over the weekend, saying he had been trying to get his mother to come to races for a couple of years. This year she finally agreed, travelling with him to China for his first Ferrari podium and then choosing to join him in Canada as well. For all the celebrity fog around him, Hamilton still sounds like someone who wants his mum nearby when the pressure is on.

Lewis Hamilton And His Mum's Influence

Hamilton has always spoken warmly about Canada, and Montreal is the place where he won the first Formula 1 race of his career. He also said he wanted to take Carmen to Lake Louise, which feels about right for a driver who has spent long enough in the sport to know that family trips are no longer ordinary, they are carefully grabbed fragments of life between circuits and press conferences.

Reuters described it as Hamilton's strongest performance yet in Ferrari red, and the driver credited changes behind the scenes and a new approach to car set-up for unlocking more from the car. It was his 204th podium in Formula 1, according to PlanetF1, and his first P2 for Ferrari. Those are the hard numbers. Everything else is atmosphere.

LH: It’s been a really cool weekend. I get an apartment here and so my mum stayed with me. So, every night we’d have dinner together and we’d watch a movie or just sit up talking. It’s been awesome. And we’re going on a little bit of a trip for a couple of days,...1/2 pic.twitter.com/Uzq2IU6mlP — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) May 25, 2026

Carmen's response as Hamilton closed in on Verstappen on lap 62 circulated widely, and it captured the odd intimacy of modern sport, where a family moment is immediately packaged for the world but still feels genuine enough to matter. Hamilton telling her 'you have to come every time' after the race, as it sounds like the sort of line a son says when he knows exactly which person in the paddock has been carrying the better luck.

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton's Bigger Picture

Hamilton has not confirmed a romance in the blunt, straight-line way celebrity gossip would prefer, and the strongest evidence in circulation still comes from sightings, public appearances and the inevitable over-reading that follows. That leaves room for speculation, of course, but not certainty.

What is clear is that Hamilton appears more settled in 2026 than he did at the end of the previous season. He has been described as happy, confident, and performing strongly on track, a view that is supported by the race result and broader competitive context. He no longer appears to be a driver merely holding on, but rather one who has rediscovered a degree of rhythm and stability.

The Montreal weekend, meanwhile, was shaped by a more understated narrative. Hamilton secured his best result for Ferrari to date, witnessed by his mother in attendance, while teenage driver Kimi Antonelli claimed victory in front of one of the sport's established figures. Formula 1 rarely leaves room for sentiment, but on this occasion it briefly emerged, even if such moments are typically fleeting.