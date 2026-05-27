Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and a suddenly convenient foot injury are at the centre of fresh scrutiny after the Euphoria star pulled out of the Cannes Film Festival jury in France last week, only to be photographed looking relaxed and mobile on a beach in Hawaii with the model at roughly the same time.

The 28-year-old actor had cited a foot problem for cancelling the prestigious engagement, but images later showed him drinking rosé from the bottle beside Jenner, 30, with no sign of crutches or support.

Jenner, Elordi, and the nature of their relationship, which has been quietly bubbling away in the background of Hollywood's usual gossip churn. For starters, the pair had been widely described in entertainment circles as enjoying a casual, 'friends with benefits' arrangement rather than a formal partnership.

According to Star, that informal set-up appears to have shifted, with one unnamed insider now claiming the duo are 'taking things to the next level.'

Cannes Snub Raises Questions Around Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi

What has really raised eyebrows is the timing of Elordi's Cannes withdrawal. The Saltburn and Wuthering Heights actor had been due to sit on the festival's jury, a coveted role that normally signals both prestige and reliability within the industry. Instead, he pulled out, blaming a foot injury, only for cameras to catch him days later strolling along a Hawaiian shoreline with Jenner, apparently untroubled.

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The source quoted by Star described the decision to skip Cannes as 'a real head-scratcher,' adding that Elordi 'could easily have gone and met up with Kendall afterwards.' That suggestion that a world-famous film festival may have been sacrificed for a beach break with a new partner has inevitably prompted cynical muttering about priorities and professionalism.

In fairness, no medical details about his foot have been released, and neither Elordi nor his representatives have publicly addressed the apparent contradiction between an injury serious enough to cancel Cannes and a barefoot holiday in the Pacific. Without direct comment or documentation, the allegation that the injury was exaggerated or staged remains firmly in the realm of rumour and should be treated with caution.

What is clearer is that those close to the couple believe the relationship itself has deepened. 'He wants to be with her all the time and is very sincere,' the insider said of Elordi, painting a picture of a man leaning fully into a romance that started as something looser.

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's recent date night https://t.co/PbADYipxpS — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 26, 2026

Friends-With-Benefits No More For Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi

Jenner and Jacob arrive at this situation with well-documented romantic histories and a certain amount of baggage. Jenner has previously dated NBA star Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny, among others, managing for the most part to keep those relationships relatively low-key despite her global profile and long run on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Elordi, by contrast, is tagged by some in the industry as a serial heartbreaker. He has been linked to model Kaia Gerber, now 24, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, and other high-profile women. That reputation has not gone unnoticed in Jenner's camp. 'She's aware of his reputation,' the insider told Star, adding that the model has 'vowed to stay grounded' as things progress.

Whether staying grounded is realistic is another question. Dating an Oscar-nominated, in-demand actor places Jenner, Jacob and everyone around them in a slightly different media lane. The visibility is sharper, the scrutiny more intense, and the stakes higher for both personal and professional moves. The fuss over Cannes is a case in point. Actors cancel festival appearances all the time, but attach a rumoured new romance and a sun-drenched beach, and the narrative writes itself.

A few days after the Hawaii sighting, Elordi was photographed again, this time in Los Angeles, following what was described as a double date. He and Kendall were seen out with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet. Again, Elordi appeared to be walking without support, reinforcing the impression that, at least outwardly, any foot issue was no longer an obvious hindrance.

Jacob Elordi spotted with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/tcTnOYjXDl — ri. (@novvibee) May 21, 2026

Within the family, Kylie is reportedly taking on the role of unofficial adviser. With several years' experience dating one of Hollywood's most scrutinised young actors, she is said to be offering Kendall an informal briefing on what life with a movie star entails. 'She's giving Kendall advice on what comes with dating a movie star,' the insider noted, suggesting a mix of sisterly caution and pragmatism.

None of the key players has publicly confirmed that Jenner and Elordi are officially a couple, nor have they addressed the accusation that his Cannes injury was used as cover for a private getaway. Until they do, much of the narrative rests on unnamed sources and suggestive photographs, which means any firm conclusions about motives or long-term intentions should be taken with a grain of salt.