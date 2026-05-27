Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bitter divorce has taken another twist in Los Angeles this spring, as fresh reports claim the actress is quietly building an alliance with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi while their teenage daughters paint their father as the 'bad guy.'

The latest claims, carried by US outlets, suggest that Kidman's growing closeness to the 26-year-old actor has become an unexpected flashpoint in the already-fraught fallout from the former couple's split.

StyleCaster recalls that Kidman and Urban filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 20 years of marriage, with the case finalised in January.

The court documents cited by the outlet state that Kidman was awarded primary custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, who will reportedly spend 306 days per year with their mother and 59 days with their father. Since then, the narrative around the family has been driven largely by unnamed insiders and celebrity news sites rather than any public statements from the stars themselves, and none of the new claims has been confirmed by Kidman, Urban or Elordi.

Jacob Elordi with Teyana Taylor and Nicole Kidman at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. ❤️



Photos by German Larkin and Myles Hendrik. pic.twitter.com/kBpmdPGwkA — Jacob Elordi Hub (@jacobelordihub) March 16, 2026

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban And The Jacob Elordi Rumours

The core of the new speculation centres on Kidman's supposed 'crush' on Jacob Elordi, who is three decades her junior. One source says the Oscar-winner 'has been on the lookout for a new, younger leading man, and after getting to know Jacob, it looks like her hunt is over.' The wording is careful enough to hint at career ambitions as much as romance, but the implication is clear: after years as one half of a power couple, Kidman is being nudged back into the spotlight as a single woman with options.

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The pair are said to have properly connected at the Oscars earlier this year, where Kidman was a presenter, and Elordi was nominated for his performance in Frankenstein. According to the insider accounts, Elordi was seen kissing Kidman's hand, and the two later turned up at the same afterparty. In the ecosystem of awards-season gossip, such fleeting encounters are often spun into something much larger than they may be.

The reporting also runs headlong into another live rumour cycle. Elordi has been separately linked to Kendall Jenner, with Deuxmoi sources claiming the actor and The Kardashians star were 'all over each other' and 'making out' at Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 afterparty. People magazine is cited as saying the pair had been 'hanging out and getting to know each other' for several months. If accurate, that would make any suggestion of a romantic entanglement between Kidman and Elordi more wishful than real. On that front, nothing is confirmed, and the supposed crush on both sides should be taken with a grain of salt.

What seems less disputed is that Kidman and Elordi are enthusiastic about working together. A source claims, 'Jacob is in awe of Nicole and would do anything to work with her,' adding that he has allegedly 'had a crush on her since he was 15' but 'wouldn't dare make a move' because the professional opportunity outweighs any teenage fantasy. Again, this remains unverified, but it does fit a more grounded scenario: a young actor chasing serious roles, and a veteran star who has long championed emerging talent.

Daughters Side With Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Cast As 'Bad Guy'

Away from the red-carpet intrigue, the more painful story sits inside the family home. Since the divorce, Sunday and Faith have reportedly aligned firmly with their mother. Source suggests the teenagers are 'completely team Nicole and right now Keith is the bad guy,' adding that in their minds 'he is the cause of every problem' and the situation is 'harrowing' for him.

The split appears to have seeped into their digital lives, too. Sunday Rose is said to have briefly unfollowed Urban on Instagram, a move the insider frames as a loud gesture in teenage terms. None of this has been addressed publicly by the children or by their parents, and the suggestion that Urban has been 'cut off' from his daughters remains an allegation rather than an established fact.

Against that backdrop, Kidman's apparent interest in Elordi takes on a slightly different hue. The reports that her daughters are 'huge fans' of the Euphoria actor and 'very happy' about their mother's new friendship. One source claims Kidman 'loves that they have similar backgrounds' and hopes Elordi might let her 'take him under her wing,' while also enjoying the 'extra kudos' it brings with Sunny and Faith.

Keith Urban flashes secret message to ex-wife Nicole Kidman as he poses solo at ACM Awards red carpet amid bitter family split https://t.co/1Qmh8FogFs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 18, 2026

For Urban, the portrait being painted by these anonymous briefings is not flattering. One related report, cited by StyleCaster, described him as 'distraught' and struggling with the idea that his 'angry' daughters blame him for the break-up, while another accused Kidman of 'poisoning' the girls against their father in what was called a 'cruel & totally out of line' move. Those more charged claims are impossible to verify from the outside and are clearly filtered through competing loyalties.

What can be said with confidence is narrower and less dramatic. Kidman and Urban are divorced. She has primary custody of their daughters, who live mostly with her. Jacob Elordi has crossed paths with Kidman professionally and is navigating his own swirl of dating rumours. How much further any of this goes will depend not on insiders, but on whether any of the people at the centre of it decide to tell their own story, in their own words.