Sacha Baron Cohen's life post-divorce has become a topic of dinner-table conversation for many. The end of his marriage to Isla Fisher in 2024 was barely public before cameras caught him in the company of women nearly half his age, and soon a narrative about a 54-year-old comedy icon in the middle of a 'hot girl hunt' took over headlines.

The problem, according to the people closest to him, is that the story is far louder than the truth. And while Cohen has indeed been out and about and photographed doing so, his friends insist that a few nights in Hollywood do not add up to the wild post-marriage comeback people want to project onto him.

However, the images circulating online have been enough to spark questions about Cohen's dating life.

Is Sacha Dating Gen Z Influencer Kelsey Calemine?

The speculation began when Cohen was recently photographed chatting and laughing with 26-year-old influencer Kelsey Calemine outside a Hollywood nightclub.

According to reports, Sacha typed her number into his phone, walked her to an Uber, and said goodbye, and some witnesses described the exchange as 'flirty' and 'full of laughing.'

Weeks earlier, Cohen had been seen at a Beverly Hills steakhouse with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer, whom he'd been introduced to at Taika Waititi's birthday party. That dinner alone could have passed quietly, but paired with the November nightclub sighting, it fed the idea that he was moving quickly into a new dating phase.

What His Friends Say Is Actually Going On

People in Cohen's circle tell a very different version. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend reportedly stressed that 'there has been a bit of dating and a bit of going out, nothing more than that,' and pushed back at the idea he was 'prowling around nightclubs picking up hot young women.'

Another insider added that Cohen is not in a rush, not looking to make noise, and not trying to parade a new companion while the dust from his 13-year marriage to actress Isla Fisher is still settling.

Those close to him say his behaviour is shaped by respect for Fisher and their three children. The pair publicly announced their split in April 2024, comparing their 20-year relationship to 'a long tennis match' and saying they were 'putting their racquets down.' They also made it clear that privacy, not drama, would drive their co-parenting.

Friends say that the mindset hasn't changed. Cohen will reportedly not confirm any new relationship unless it becomes serious, partly to avoid unnecessary headlines and partly because he values keeping his family out of the spotlight.

Isla Fisher Opens Up About Her Side of the Split

Fisher, meanwhile, has begun speaking openly about the emotional side of the separation during her press tour for Now You See Me 3. In a recent interview with NewBeauty, she described the period as 'a really challenging time' and explained that divorce comes with 'a different grief.'

Meanwhile, sources close to Cohen suggest he's embracing single life with a string of younger companions. His silence, paired with the intrigue of being seen with younger women, makes the rumour machine hard to slow down.