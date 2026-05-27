A San Antonio tornado warning has been issued over surrounding areas along with a flash flood alert on Wednesday night.

A tornado alarm has been issued for San Antonio and surrounding regions on Tuesday, effective until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service raised alerts over Belmont and Sequin, warning of observed tornado threats and potentially pea-sized hail. About 34,000 residents could have been impacted by the threat, the NWS warned on X.

Tornado Warning continues for Seguin TX and Belmont TX until 11:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q5Dn0UcV2p — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 27, 2026

One tornado has been radar confirmed at around 10:27 p.m., as reported by meteorologist Brian Alonzo on X. A focused warning was issued on Guadalupe County, with the tornado reportedly spotted east of Santa Clara between Braunfels and Converse, moving eastward at 40 mph.

San Antonio Tornado Warning Raised on Tuesday Night

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The updates were part of the broader alerts raised across the greater San Antonio area, which also received a tornado warning before 10 p.m. Schertz, Universal City, and Converse were most at risk, per the NWS.

The situation proved more urgent because the warnings were raised at night, when tornadoes are extremely difficult to spot until imminent.

Residents were cautioned not to wait to 'see or hear the tornado' coming before acting, but instead head to shelter as soon as the alert is raised.

'Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,' the NWS advised. 'Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.' All of the tornado warnings across South-Central Texas were cancelled by 11 p.m.

Flash Flood Alerts over San Antonio and Surrounding Areas

The tornado threats have passed, but was replaced by flash flood warnings for San Antonio, Universal City, and Converse, effective until Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. Emergency crews had already anticipated the threat on Tuesday night, rescuing vehicles staked in high water along General Hudnell Drive.

25 low water crossings were closed off in the area as a precaution, and residents were turn back if they see water over a road, regardless of whether they're walking or driving. Flood warnings were also issued over Bexar and Bear Counties after experiencing up to two inches of rain. Bear County remains under flash flood alert until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

How to Prepare for Flash Floods and Tornado Strikes

Weather alerts save lives, especially in regions prone to tornado strikes. The NWS strongly advises residents to maintain emergency kits containing non-perishable food, water for at least three days, medications, a first-aid kit, flashlights, spare batteries, and a phone charger stored in waterproof containers.

An awareness of routes to higher ground and evacuation centres is also important.

For those caught in the path of a flash flood, move swiftly to higher ground and never walk, swim, or drive through it, since six inches of flowing water can knock someone down, while two feet of flood water can sweep away vehicles.

If caught in a tornado with no shelter nearby, find the nearest ditch, low spot, or underground culvert. Commuters should immediately leave their vehicles and find a stable shelter instead.