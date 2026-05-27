A single internal memo signed on 22 May 2026 has effectively ended nearly two decades of federal housing protection for disabled Americans who rely on emotional support animals, putting veterans with PTSD among the most vulnerable people in its path.

The enforcement guidance, signed by FHEO Assistant Secretary Craig Trainor and effective immediately, permanently cancels HUD's prior guidance on emotional support animals and instructs staff to stop pursuing housing complaints from tenants whose animals have not been individually trained to perform disability-related tasks. The Fair Housing Act itself has not changed: Congress has not acted, and no court has ruled that untrained ESAs are excluded from housing protections. According to the Disability Rights Education and Defence Fund (DREDF), HUD has simply chosen to stop enforcing the law for this group of disabled tenants.

For veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, the consequences could be severe. More than 1.59 million veterans hold service-connected PTSD ratings, according to FY2024 VA data. The majority rely on untrained companion animals whose presence, rather than specific trained tasks, manages their symptoms. Under the new HUD standard, those animals no longer qualify for federal fair housing enforcement.

The 22 May Memo That Rewrote 18 Years of Federal Guidance

HUD has maintained official guidance on emotional support animals since 2013, updated in 2020. The 2020 notice (FHEO-2020-01) told landlords they had to treat ESAs as assistance animals rather than pets, could not charge pet fees, and could only request limited documentation. The 22 May memo permanently cancels both the 2013 and 2020 documents and replaces them with a new standard drawn directly from the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Under the ADA, a qualifying animal must be individually trained to perform work or tasks directly related to a person's disability. Comfort and companionship, on their own, do not count as tasks.

Going forward, Trainor's memo instructs FHEO staff to apply that same training requirement when assessing fair housing complaints involving animals. The memo was issued under Executive Order No. 14219, which directed agencies to de-prioritise enforcement of regulations that go beyond the 'best reading' of a statute.

The memo also reveals the scale of the caseload HUD is stepping back from. It states that over 20% of FHEO's fair housing complaints involve untrained ESAs. All open cases must now be forwarded to Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Doles for individual review under the new standard. Cases moving toward findings of discrimination for tenants with untrained ESAs are, in practice, expected to be closed without a violation finding.

How PTSD Veterans With Untrained Companion Animals Are Affected

The key distinction in this policy shift is between a psychiatric service dog and an emotional support animal. A psychiatric service dog is trained to perform specific tasks: interrupting dissociation, retrieving medication, applying deep pressure during a panic attack. An emotional support animal provides therapeutic benefit through its presence and companionship, without any formal task training. Most veterans who use companion animals for PTSD management rely on ESAs, not formally trained psychiatric service dogs.

The VA's own research supports the clinical value of this bond. A 2024 NIH-funded clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open and led by Dr Maggie O'Haire of the University of Arizona, which tracked 156 military veterans over 12 months, found that veterans paired with service dogs had 66% lower odds of a PTSD diagnosis than those receiving standard care alone.

An earlier Purdue University study, which specifically compared service dogs to emotional support dogs, found that both groups reported lower overall PTSD symptom severity, reduced depression, and greater social reintegration than veterans with no animal support.

Under the previous HUD framework, a letter from a treating licensed mental health professional was sufficient for a veteran to request a reasonable accommodation for an ESA, with no pet fees, breed restrictions, or deposits. That route to federal enforcement is now closed. A veteran whose landlord refuses to accommodate an untrained ESA, or who imposes a pet fee, can no longer file a HUD complaint with a reasonable expectation of investigation.

What Legal Recourse Remains After Federal Withdrawal

DREDF and legal advocates have been careful to note that the Fair Housing Act itself has not been repealed. Tenants retain the right to file a private civil action in federal or state court within two years of a discriminatory act. The memo explicitly preserves this path. But HUD enforcement has historically been the accessible, low-cost route for tenants who cannot afford litigation. Removing it shifts the burden squarely onto individuals already managing serious mental illness.

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Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act remains unaffected. Veterans in public housing or HUD-assisted housing may have independent grounds for a Section 504 claim, which carries its own reasonable accommodation requirement separate from the Fair Housing Act. State fair housing laws are also entirely unaffected. Several states, including California, have stronger independent protections than the federal baseline, enforceable by state civil rights agencies regardless of HUD's enforcement posture.

HUD has acknowledged that its underlying assistance animal regulations have not been updated since 1989 and has signalled plans for future notice-and-comment rulemaking to harmonise them with the ADA. No timeline has been given. Until a final rule is issued, the existing regulations remain on paper unchanged; it is enforcement that has stopped.

For veterans who returned home from combat carrying wounds no landlord can see, the federal agency built to protect their housing rights has decided their companions no longer qualify for its protection.