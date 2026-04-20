Sarah Ferguson is allegedly reluctant to return to the UK after ending a seven month absence from public view in Austria, where photographers spotted the former Duchess of York outside a £2,000 a night chalet linked to a luxury medical resort.

The 66 year old has largely remained out of British public life since the release of the so called Epstein files, which reportedly showed she stayed in contact with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his first conviction. According to those reports, the documents included emails in which Ferguson referred to Epstein as a 'legend'. Her appearance in the files has not been presented as evidence of criminal wrongdoing, but the association has caused serious reputational damage.

Why Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Hiding Spot Matters Now

The latest development unfolded in Altaussee, an Austrian village known more for spa tourism than royal controversy. Ferguson was photographed outside an upmarket chalet near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort, where rooms can cost about £2,000 a night.

According to the Express, it is believed she has been staying there for some time, using the secluded location to keep a low profile as scrutiny over the Epstein disclosures continues. Its setting, close to a wellness retreat and far from the British press pack, appears to have offered exactly the privacy she needed.

Sarah Ferguson has been FOUND in Austria at a £2,000 a night chalet. #Fergie #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/5b52Vhvn9j — Midlands Footy (@MidsFootyuk) April 16, 2026

That privacy has now been broken. Once the images emerged, attention quickly shifted to what she might do next. There was immediate speculation that she could move again to avoid sustained media interest outside the property.

A source quoted by The Sun suggested otherwise. 'She has no immediate plans to leave. Even though her location has finally been revealed,' the insider said, adding that 'the resort has got everything you'd want for a lengthy stay.'

That account suggests the chalet may be more than a temporary stop. It may instead be serving as a longer term refuge while she stays away from the UK spotlight.

Why Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly 'Dreading' A UK Return

The central question now is whether Ferguson is prepared to return home and face renewed public scrutiny. Reports so far suggest she is in no hurry to do that.

It has been claimed that she has received several interview offers since her links to Epstein resurfaced, including an approach from BBC Newsnight. That detail carries clear symbolism given Prince Andrew's widely criticised 2019 interview on the same programme about his own relationship with Epstein.

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According to The Sun's source, Ferguson has rejected every offer so far. 'She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out,' the source claimed.

That wording points to a figure who knows how fragile her public standing has become. A return to Britain would not simply mean photographers waiting outside. It would also reopen questions about judgment, loyalty and why she remained in contact with Epstein after his conviction.

In that context, reports that she is 'dreading' a return to the UK sound less like idle gossip and more like an assessment of the pressure she would face. From a private chalet in the Austrian Alps, distance may feel safer than public explanation.

Much about Ferguson's current situation remains uncertain. It is not known how long she has been staying in Altaussee, whether the chalet is being used mainly for privacy, for health reasons linked to the nearby medical resort, or for both.

There is also no confirmed timetable for her departure. She has reportedly been at the chalet for some time and has yet to decide what comes next.

What is clear is that the exposure of the retreat has thrust Ferguson back into the headlines after months of silence. For now, the former Duchess of York is being defined less by anything she has said than by her continued absence and the questions surrounding where she has chosen to stay.