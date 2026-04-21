Sarah Ferguson is weighing a string of TV offers worth up to £1.3m to tell her life story, including her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and has privately claimed she was a 'victim' of the disgraced financier, according to reports in the UK and US entertainment industry.

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Interest in Sarah Ferguson's version of events has intensified since the partial release of the US government's so-called Epstein files earlier this year. Documents published by the Department of Justice detailed money Epstein loaned to the former Duchess of York and outlined the extent of their association, renewing scrutiny of both her and her former husband, Prince Andrew, whose own relationship with the convicted sex offender has already effectively ended his public life.

According to the Mirror, US streaming executives and several British production companies have approached Ferguson about a long-form interview or documentary focusing on her life, finances and dealings with Epstein. One American proposal is said to be worth around $1.75m, or £1.3m, a figure that would make it one of the more eye-catching broadcast deals offered to a royal insider in recent years.

A source quoted by the paper described a woman caught between financial need and royal sensitivities. 'Sarah knows she needs the money and she is open to the right television opportunity, but she is also very aware of the tightrope she is walking,' the source said. 'Her daughters are part of the royal family, and anything she does reflects on them.'

That tightrope is unusually thin. Ferguson's finances have long been the subject of tabloid scrutiny, but Epstein turned them into a political issue. Documents released in the Epstein files confirmed that the American financier helped clear some of her debts, a relationship that now appears far more awkward than it did in the pre-#MeToo era.

Friends insist she views the renewed TV interest less as a cash-in and more as a final chance to shape the narrative. 'There is a real sense she wants, in fact needs, to tell her side of the story, but she knows it has to be handled carefully,' one insider told the Mirror. 'She cannot ignore the reality of how this looks, especially given Andrew's close relationship with the paedophile.'

Ferguson's 'Victim' Claim at the Heart of New TV Interest

The most contentious element in any proposed Sarah Ferguson interview is likely to be her stance that she was herself a 'victim' within the wider Epstein scandal.

Publicly, Ferguson has maintained for years that she was unaware of any criminal wrongdoing by Epstein. Privately, a friend quoted in the latest reports says she has become more forceful in seeking to clear her name, insisting she 'did nothing wrong or illegal' despite what the files suggest about the extent of their friendship.

‼️🇺🇸: DISGRACED former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson close Epstein friend possibly doing TELL-ALL Epstein documentary as she's strapped for cash. 👀



A film company offered her $1.3 MILLION € for an exclusive reveal of her relationship with child s3x-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/nJexSRB3m1 — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) April 20, 2026

'The Epstein files may have exposed the depth of the friendship between the pair, but she maintains that "I did nothing wrong,"' the friend said. That position has now reportedly hardened into a desire to front a documentary in which she can set out her version of events in detail and present herself as having been misled by Epstein.

'She will insist that she was a victim too of Epstein and was misled by him,' the friend continued. The source did not provide evidence for that claim beyond Ferguson's own belief, and nothing in the court documents made public so far directly supports or contradicts it. As with much in the Epstein saga, a significant portion of the record remains sealed, and any self-exoneration on camera is likely to be fiercely contested.

US Bidding War Meets UK Royal Backlash Over Epstein

What makes the Sarah Ferguson TV project unusually fraught is geography as much as content. While one of the largest bids reportedly comes from an unnamed American streaming platform, representatives of Ferguson have told intermediaries that she does not currently feel able to film in the United States, given the intensity of public anger over the Epstein case there.

Behind the scenes, she has asked friends in Los Angeles and London to introduce her to producers and filmmakers, believing that American platforms ultimately offer the most powerful route to rehabilitation and, bluntly, the highest fees. One friend suggested she has not ruled out returning to the US to work 'once it all blows over,' although nothing on that front has been confirmed.

Whether this is a realistic assessment of the mood or wishful thinking from a former royal seeking to regain control of her story depends largely on which producers decide to become involved. The same friend described her as 'determined' and dismissed the idea that she might quietly withdraw from public life.

Her position within the royal orbit has already diminished. In October, Ferguson lost her duchess styling when Prince Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title over his own links to Epstein, a move that underscored how controversial the association has become for anyone linked to the late financier.

If a £1.3m interview or documentary does go ahead, it will not be Sarah Ferguson's reputation alone at stake. Every word would be read in the context of Prince Andrew, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and a monarchy still seeking to distance itself from one of the worst scandals to touch its outer edges in decades.