Savannah Guthrie became emotional during a recent episode of the Today show. The talk show host explained her decision to return to the programme despite still not being able to locate her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy, 84, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in January, according to Pima County Sheriff's investigators. Authorities have been searching for her since then, but no clear-cut information has made it possible to bring her home.

Savannah Guthrie Says Returning to 'Today' Show Brings Her Joy

During Monday's episode of the 'Today' show, Guthrie broke down in tears while talking to her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, who praised her decision to return to the programme despite her ongoing struggles. Savannah acknowledged how difficult it is to return to the show while the search is still going on for her missing mother.

Savannah also said that she knows that she needs to keep it together for her to be able to do her job right, but this hasn't been easy because her thoughts are also with Nancy.

'I'm happy to be back. It's like two hours of my day... it's not like I'm not thinking about it because I am. But it's something to do, it brings me a lot of joy,'' Savannah said.

Jenna Bush Hager: 'You Work in a Place Where You Are Loved'

Hager reminded Savannah that she works in a place where she is loved, and the latter agreed that returning to the Today show has been a respite for her because she treats everyone as her family.

'I don't think if I had any other kind of job I would have even tried to come back, you know? But I just felt like, what else should I do? My mom would've said the same, like 'honey, just keep going...' she said.

Savannah went on to acknowledge how some people might be wondering how she was able to carry on and appear on the show while her mother is still missing. She said she has not forgotten Nancy and would never forget her. Hager responded by telling Savannah that she and the entire team have not forgotten about Nancy either.

A $1 Million Reward

Since Nancy's disappearance, Savannah and her two siblings have not stopped pleading with the public to help find her. The trio have also been pleading with Nancy's alleged abductors to bring her home. On her Instagram Story, Savannah posted a clip of her conversation with Hager and captioned it 'bring her home.'

The Guthrie family is also offering a $1 million (approximately £744,200) reward to whoever can lead them to Nancy. The FBI is offering an additional $100,000 (approximately £74,420) reward and encouraging anyone with leads to contact them.

Netizens React to Savannah Guthrie's TV Appearance

Several viewers also expressed their love and support for Savannah, her siblings, and Nancy. Some said that the pain of not knowing where Nancy is must be unbearable. Others said they are praying for the Guthrie family.

Some critics also accused Savannah and Hager of trying to garner attention — though the overwhelming majority of public reaction online has been one of sympathy and solidarity.

The clip Savannah shared to her Instagram Story has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, with many users reposting it alongside messages of encouragement for the family. The caption 'bring her home' has taken on a life of its own online, with supporters using it as a rallying call to keep Nancy's case in the public eye and pressure authorities to accelerate the search.