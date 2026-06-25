Savannah Guthrie is confronting a new and agonising twist in the search for her missing mother after a second note claimed 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie had died following her abduction. The Today anchor addressed the unverified message on air in New York on 23 June, speaking as the case remained active and authorities made clear they had not confirmed the note's claims.

The development comes after months of deepening anxiety. Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Arizona on 31 January, and investigators soon treated the disappearance as suspicious, with local law enforcement calling the scene 'very concerning' and the FBI drawn into the case. Since then, there have been repeated appeals for information while the family has tried to keep attention on a search that has already stretched on for months.

The latest note has intensified scrutiny of a case that now touches not only a missing grandmother in Arizona but also one of America's most recognisable morning television presenters, whose private ordeal is unfolding in public.

Savannah Guthrie And The Second Note

On Today, Savannah Guthrie reacted to the latest development with visible strain. CNN reported that the second note claimed Nancy had died, but investigators have not verified that account. For detectives, the difference between a potential lead and a confirmed fact remains critical, and for now the public is being asked to live with that uncertainty.

Savannah Guthrie on the latest news about her mother:



“Somebody knows something … We are in agony, and we cannot be at peace.” pic.twitter.com/IwteZyRlAe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 23, 2026

In Touch's reporting added another layer of fear. An unnamed insider said the family believes the ordeal has been devastating and that 'everyone just wants this nightmare to be over for Savannah, so she can finally start to heal'. The same source described her as 'condemned to a lifetime of pain and misery', a phrase that has shaped much of the tabloid coverage but still remains an attributed claim rather than an established description of her state of mind.

There is a reason that language has resonated. Savannah Guthrie has already spoken about how hard it has been to keep working while her mother remains missing. On 8 June, Today reported that she told Jenna Bush Hager she cries 'every morning on the way to work' and again on the way home. It sounds like someone trying to hold it together in public while everything at home is under strain.

Security Tightened Around Savannah Guthrie

Read more 'She Keeps Adding More Work': Grieving' Savannah Guthrie Raises Concerns Amid Mom Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance 'She Keeps Adding More Work': Grieving' Savannah Guthrie Raises Concerns Amid Mom Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

The story has also spilled into the workplace. Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice reported in April that NBC offered Savannah Guthrie extra security after her mother disappeared, with one source saying there was 'extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now' and that the building was 'locked down tighter than usual'. Another report said Guthrie preferred to keep working without feeling 'surrounded by fear'.

That detail underlines how the case has reshaped even the ordinary rhythms of a television studio. The concern is no longer only where Nancy Guthrie is, but also what the ripple effects are on the people around her, especially a daughter whose face is on air every morning while the search continues off camera.

There has also been wider concern about whether the person or people responsible could strike again. In March, the Pima County sheriff said he believed the abductor could 'absolutely' do so again, a warning that carries particular weight because it comes from law enforcement. That is why the latest note matters. It is not just another rumour. It is one more unsettling piece in a case that still has no clear answers.

For now, the family is left with a search, a stack of unanswered questions and the steady grind of not knowing. The FBI continues to ask anyone with information to come forward, and the case remains open as Savannah Guthrie tries to do her job under the glare of a story that has become impossible to separate from her own life.