Nancy Guthrie was likely targeted because of daughter Savannah Guthrie's public profile and wealth, a retired detective has suggested, as the search for the 84‑year‑old missing woman in Tucson, Arizona, enters its fifth month with no arrests and no named suspect.

The theory was put forward by former Modesto Police Department detective Jon Buehler, who worked on the Laci Peterson case, in an interview with NewsNation. He said the abductor may have viewed Nancy as a 'source of ransom' linked to Savannah's profile and may have left digital traces that investigators could still use.

Authorities in Arizona believe Nancy was abducted from her home in the early hours of 1 February 2026. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked figure at the property, and DNA recovered at the scene was sent to the FBI's lab in Quantico. Almost five months on, however, no suspect has been publicly identified, despite the case drawing national attention because of Nancy's connection to the Today anchor.

Buehler's comments do not change the official investigation, but they do offer a more specific theory than law enforcement has put on the record.

Digital Clues In The Search

In his NewsNation interview with Brian Entin, Buehler said the answer may already be sitting in existing records rather than in any new breakthrough.

He focused first on what he described as a likely digital mistake by the person responsible. If the suspect searched for Nancy's Tucson address on Google Maps or another navigation app before the abduction, he said those records could still be recoverable.

'If somebody ever plugged her address into a Google search for a Google Maps or whatever, if they did a reverse keyword search on that because those records are maintained for a period of time, to see any random person that would have typed in her address that had a reason to do it and then you'd contact that person and find out why did you put that address,' he told the channel.

It is not clear from public reporting whether investigators have already pursued that line. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has faced criticism over the pace and transparency of the probe, but has continued to describe the case as active. Buehler's remarks do not indicate inside knowledge, only what he believes investigators should be examining.

He also pointed to the trail modern cars can leave behind. Many vehicles now record location data through built‑in tracking and connectivity systems, which in theory could help investigators identify which cars were near Nancy's home around the time she disappeared.

A Motive Linked To Money

Where Buehler goes further is on motive. He suggested the abductor may have known Nancy through work and recognised her as a way into Savannah Guthrie's wealth and prominence.

'Any tradespeople that maybe were doing plumbing repair or electrical repair, anybody who was delivering furniture, anything that came up where somebody could see her as a source of ransom because of the connection with Savannah and Savannah's notoriety,' he said.

That remains his personal view, not an official conclusion, but it fits the scale of the response. The Guthrie family has offered a private reward of 1 million dollars for information leading to Nancy's return. The FBI is separately offering 100,000 dollars, while a source quoted by the US Sun said Savannah Guthrie has spent 500,000 dollars of her own money on private investigators and specialist support.

Savannah 'is not prepared to stop looking for her mother' and no longer believes the formal investigation alone is enough.

Buehler also said he thinks a lone offender is more likely than a group, pointing to the pressure created by the reward money. 'Because of that reward thing that really sticks with me, that's some pretty expensive loyalty to have for somebody else. People that have independent wealth are not doing crimes like this,' he said.

There is no public confirmation that law enforcement shares that view, so it should be treated as informed speculation rather than a police finding.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Deepens As Former Officer Fears 'Wrong Direction' and Case Not Driven by Money Nancy Guthrie Investigation Deepens As Former Officer Fears 'Wrong Direction' and Case Not Driven by Money

Waiting For A Break

Buehler said the key to the case may already be in investigators' files. He recalled how, in the 1999 Yosemite murders, a hand‑drawn map sent by killer Cary Stayner sat unnoticed among other correspondence before proving significant.

In the same way, he suggested a vital tip in the Guthrie case may already be buried among thousands of leads and still waiting to be recognised.

'When tips come in on a case like Nancy Guthrie's, they're prioritised as best they can, but you still don't know for sure if they're prioritised correctly, and so there might be something in there that we're waiting on, that could break it wide open,' he said.

He also noted that fear can keep witnesses silent for years.

For now, Nancy Guthrie's family, and Savannah in particular, remain caught between an investigation with evidence but no suspect and private efforts that are well funded but necessarily out of public view. Beyond the officially confirmed details and on‑the‑record statements, nothing else has been verified, so any further theories about who targeted Savannah's wealth, or why, should be treated with caution.