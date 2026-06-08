More than four months after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie has taken to social media to share a heart-wrenching update. As the search for her missing mom, who disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home on the night of 1 February, Savannah has continuously advocated for her mother to be brought home.

Despite a nationwide manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the 84-year-old, whom authorities believe was abducted, remains missing four months later. Savannah, who returned to work in April, has been seen sharing poignant messages on her social media page in connection with her missing mother.

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Heartbreaking Update on Social Media

On Sunday, Savannah took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message relating to her mother's disappearance.

With a religious backdrop, Savannah wrote, 'Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out' on her Instagram story, ending it with a simple, 'bring her home' message, a message she has said several times in her campaign to locate her mother, asking anyone who may know her whereabouts to step forward with information.

In a report by People, the Today Show co-host shared the same backdrop, a biblical image, on Instagram back in March. She had included the text, 'I believe, I believe.'

The day before her post, Annie and Camron, Savannah's siblings, had recognised the support they had received from the residents of Tucson, offering their thanks.

'We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,' Savannah's siblings said in a statement during Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, KVOA News 4 Tucson's special coverage.

Savannah has also posted several messages on her social media page about her mother's disappearance. On Mother's Day, she shared a temperamental video where she said they 'will never stop looking for you,' referring to her whole family. 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath,' her caption read. 'We will never be at peace until we find you.'

She continued the message requesting help from the community. 'We need help. Someone knows something that can make a difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.'

Search Continues, $1M Reward Offered

The Guthrie family has offered a reward of $1 million (around £750,000) to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Nancy, who requires daily medication. In Savannah's Instagram story in February, she shared her family's torment as her mother continues to be missing. 'Every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony,' she said.

'Worrying about her, and fearing for her, and aching for her, and most of all just missing her. We know that so many people have been praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home,' her message continued.

On 10 May, Savannah was also seen sharing a bible verse via her Instagram story. 'Luke 18:1. 'Keep praying, no matter how hopeless life may seem. God can change your entire life in a single moment,'" the post, set to the tune of James Quinn's "Skylark,' her post read. She also ended the post with, 'Bring her home,' per Page Six.

The 54-year-old continues to advocate for her mother, urging individuals with information to come forward, so that Nancy Guthrie may be located.

Authorities found a trail of blood during the investigation, and the FBI released images of a masked intruder from footage from her home's door camera the night of her disappearance.