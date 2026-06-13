A commercial airline pilot has filed formal aviation safety reports after powerful lighting from the White House UFC octagon allegedly flooded their cockpit during a nighttime approach into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, DC. The pilot, speaking anonymously to MeidasTouch as they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the lights struck during the final stages of landing, a critical phase of flight when pilots rely heavily on visual references.

The incident has raised fresh questions about aviation safety near one of the most restricted and heavily trafficked airspaces in the United States, as preparations continued for UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for 14 June on the South Lawn of the White House.

'More Dangerous Than a Laser'

The pilot told MeidasTouch the intense white lighting from the UFC structure was unlike anything they had previously encountered. They described the experience as '10 times worse than any laser illumination event' they had ever faced, saying the glare 'illuminated the cockpit during the final stages of landing, a critical phase of flight when pilots rely heavily on visual references.'

Laser strikes on aircraft are already treated as a serious federal offence in the United States, capable of temporarily impairing a pilot's vision and disorienting a crew at altitude. The pilot stressed this incident did not involve lasers but said the effect was comparable — and potentially more dangerous — because of the proximity and intensity of the event lighting.

Following the incident, the pilot filed reports with both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS), a confidential programme designed to allow aviation professionals to flag safety hazards without fear of penalty. The pilot also contacted a local FAA office directly. According to their account, FAA personnel advised them to raise their concerns with the White House.

An Already-Sensitive Airspace

The incident draws attention to an airspace that has been under heightened scrutiny since January 2025, when a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people over the Potomac River. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and subsequent coverage identified the crash as the worst US civil aviation disaster in more than two decades, attributing it to multiple systemic failures, including the FAA's failure to monitor safety risks in the airspace near Washington.

In the aftermath, the FAA published an Interim Final Rule significantly reducing midair‑collision risks, implementing an NTSB recommendation to prohibit certain helicopter operations when specific runways at DCA are in use. Aircraft approaching Reagan National routinely pass at low altitudes over Washington landmarks, including the White House itself, making the corridor particularly unforgiving for any unexpected visual hazards.

A $60 Million Setup Under the Microscope

The UFC octagon sits beneath a four‑pronged claw‑shaped structure on the South Lawn, with the venue designed to accommodate an estimated 4,000–4,500 spectators, including around 1,000 seats reserved for military personnel. The construction is reported to be part of a setup expected to cost more than $60 million (£47 million), according to court filings and event coverage.

UFC Freedom 250 proceeded after a federal judge denied an emergency injunction attempt to halt the event, with Judge Amit P Mehta ruling that the plaintiffs failed to establish the irreparable harm needed to create legal standing. The White House called the legal challenge 'untimely and frivolous.'

It remains unclear whether other flight crews reported similar disruptions or whether the FAA intends to formally review the lighting setup in relation to the DCA approach corridor.

Aviation safety near Reagan National Airport has remained a focal point for regulators, lawmakers and the public since the January 2025 disaster. The pilot's account — and the FAA's reported response directing them to the White House — raises serious questions about how event‑related hazards near sensitive airspace are assessed, coordinated and communicated before a major public spectacle goes ahead.