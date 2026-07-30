Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died aged 64 after a battle with dementia caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), his family has announced.

Remembered as both a standout NFL defender and one of San Diego's most recognisable sports broadcasters, Smith leaves behind a legacy spanning decades on the field and in front of the camera.

Billy Ray Smith Dies at 64

Smith's family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

In a statement, they praised the College Football Hall of Fame inductee for facing his illness 'with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength', while remembering him as a devoted husband, father, son and loyal friend who brought 'joy, light, and laughter' to those around him, according to CBS 17.

News of Smith's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the sporting and broadcasting communities.

He is survived by his wife, longtime San Diego television news anchor Kimberly Hunt, and their daughter, Savannah.

San Diego Chargers Legend's Career

Born into a football family as the son of Super Bowl champion Billy Ray Smith Sr., Smith starred at the University of Arkansas, where he earned unanimous All-American honours twice before being selected fifth overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Smith spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Chargers from 1983 to 1992, establishing himself as one of the franchise's defensive leaders.

Across 126 games, he recorded 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles, while earning the team's Most Valuable Player award in 1987.

His achievements were later recognised with selection to the Chargers' 50th Anniversary Team, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

The photographs below capture defining moments from his career, from his rise as a collegiate standout to becoming one of the Chargers' most respected linebackers.

His Life After Retirement From the Field

Following his retirement from professional football, Smith successfully transitioned into broadcasting and became a familiar figure in San Diego sports media.

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He joined KGTV as sports director in 1993 before moving into sports radio, where he co-hosted the popular Scott and B.R. programme alongside Scott Kaplan.

Smith also worked as a television analyst covering college and professional football, earning a reputation for his insight, humour and passion for the game.

His broadcasting career cemented his place as one of San Diego's best-known media personalities, allowing him to remain closely connected with the Chargers organisation and generations of local sports fans.

Tributes Remember a Larger-Than-Life Figure

Tributes quickly followed the announcement of Smith's death, including an emotional message from Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

'To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray,' Spanos said, remembering the former linebacker as someone who was 'always smiling' and capable of lighting up every room he entered.

Smith's influence extended well beyond his achievements on the football field.

Through his work in broadcasting and his longstanding ties to the San Diego community, he remained a respected voice in local sports long after his playing career came to an end.