FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly forced to cancel a flight to Chicago from Joint Base Andrews on Friday after being summoned to the White House, cutting short a planned trip that insiders allege was built around his girlfriend's country concert rather than official business.

Kash Patel's 'Fake Office Visit' Flight Row

The news came after reports surfaced on 10 July that Patel, 46, had arranged to travel to Chicago for the weekend, combining a visit to the FBI's field office with plans to watch his girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform in the city.

Three unnamed insiders told the outlet that the trip had already stirred unease within the bureau, with several staffers allegedly questioning whether office meetings were being used to justify the director's use of the FBI's private jet.

One source described the Chicago itinerary as a 'fake office visit' set up around Wilkins' show, claiming Patel cancelled the flight while on the tarmac at Andrews when the White House called him in.

For context, Patel has spent months under pressure over a cluster of allegations about his conduct and spending, ranging from luxury travel to drinking on the job, all of which he has vigorously denied.

The Atlantic published a lengthy investigation in April suggesting that Patel had alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences, and Patel has responded by filing a 250 million dollar defamation lawsuit against the magazine.

In public statements and in court filings, he has insisted that he has never been intoxicated while on duty and that the article is, in his words, a 'lie' aimed at driving him out of his job.

Kash Patel White House Trip After Private Jet Allegations

Patel's Chicago travel plan was set for Friday morning, when he was preparing to board a flight that would take him to Wilkins' Saturday concert as well as the FBI's local office.

Several insiders alleged that staff inside the bureau were unhappy with the schedule, saying they believed the director was using the office visit as cover so he could justify taking the FBI's private jet to see his girlfriend.

'Patel was coming to Chicago today for a fake office visit for his girlfriend's country concert this weekend,' one source told the outlet, before adding that the trip was abruptly cancelled on the tarmac and that Patel was 'summoned to the White House immediately.'

Continuing, the insider claimed there was 'apparent panic' around the change of plans and suggested the cancellation was 'believed to be in response to his morning tweet today,' although no further detail was provided.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

A spokesperson addressing Patel's appearance at the White House pushed back on the narrative that he had been urgently called in over frustration with his behaviour, telling reporters that 'the idea that he was 'summoned to the White House' due to 'frustration' is totally inaccurate' and that he was there for unrelated meetings.

That denial sits awkwardly beside the colour provided by insiders, but it is on the record and, for now, it is the only official line.

Spending, Drinking Claims and a Hockey Locker Room Video

To recall, questions about Patel's judgement have been building for some time, fuelled by stories that blend internal grumbling with public optics that are, frankly, not great for the country's top law enforcement official.

One whistleblower alleged that Patel asked for VIP-style perks while travelling on taxpayer-funded business, including a snorkelling session around Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, something that went beyond routine hospitality.

Republican senator Chuck Grassley has also privately pressed Patel over his decision to use luxury BMW SUVs for his movements rather than the standard FBI Chevy Suburbans, according to reports of their conversations.

Away from the bean-counting, Patel's relationship with alcohol has become a recurring theme in coverage. The Atlantic piece, built on more than 20 anonymous sources, claimed that Patel's drinking had at times left aides unable to reach him, with meetings postponed or staff needing to wake him up.

The article cited allegations that members of his security detail had difficulty rousing him on multiple occasions and that breaching equipment, usually reserved for SWAT operations, was requested because he was unreachable behind locked doors. Patel has branded the reporting 'fake news' and promised to see the magazine 'in court,' arguing that he does not drink excessively and that his conduct has never raised concerns inside government.

For starters, it is not only anonymous sources driving the narrative. Earlier this year, a video circulated online showing Patel in a locker room with the US men's hockey team after their Olympic gold medal win, chugging beer and spraying alcohol as the players celebrated.

FBI Director Kash Patel was seen drinking and partying with the US Men’s Olympic Hockey Team.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/DEu07GtghW — AF Post (@AFpost) February 23, 2026

The clip made him look like any other sports fan letting off steam, but it also fed the perception that the FBI director has a relaxed relationship with the boundaries between his public role and private fun.

Supporters say this is overblown stuff and that critics are stretching a single viral moment into a broader character indictment, while his detractors point to the pattern of stories and ask whether the country's senior law enforcement figure should be anywhere near that line at all.

Read more Kash Patel Won't Reveal Who Paid for Private Luxury Suite at George Strait Concert With His Girlfriend After Flying There on a Government Jet Kash Patel Won't Reveal Who Paid for Private Luxury Suite at George Strait Concert With His Girlfriend After Flying There on a Government Jet

At this stage, there is no indication that the White House meeting on Friday related directly to any of those allegations, despite the timing and the talk of a last-minute summons.

Whether this latest 'fake office visit' story hardens political pressure on Patel, or is simply filed away as more noise in a mad few months for the FBI director, will depend on what emerges next, and on whether any of these claims are ever pinned down by evidence rather than competing leaks.