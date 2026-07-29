Kylian Mbappé appears to be making the most of his summer break before returning to Real Madrid for pre-season. The France captain was photographed alongside Spanish actress Ester Expósito aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia, Italy, on Monday, 27 July.

The holiday comes just days after Mbappé completed France's FIFA World Cup campaign. Mbappé, 27, and the Élite star, 26, looked relaxed as they enjoyed the Mediterranean sunshine. Neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the latest photographs have added to months of speculation that the pair are dating.

Several images of the pair quickly spreading across social media.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito enjoying their holiday together. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Miv6zaBobi — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 28, 2026

Racist Remarks Emerge

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While many fans welcomed the footballer's opportunity to recharge after a long campaign, the photographs also generated intense discussion online, including racist comments.

The yacht photographs prompted thousands of reactions across X and other social media platforms. Many users congratulated the couple and wished Mbappé well after an exhausting season. Others, however, posted racist remarks targeting the footballer's relationship.

'It's true ballers loves white girls,' one fan said.

'This one dey follow white girl way be like transgender they never date a black girl because they have a slave mentality rubbish,' another wrote.

'Genuinely, why do modern black male athletes never wanna be with black women? Is there something they ain't telling us?,' someone questioned.

Other supporters focused instead on Mbappé's achievements on the pitch and defended his decision to take a holiday before returning to club football.

'Kylian Mbappé enjoying some downtime away from the pitch ☀️⚽ After a demanding season, even football superstars need moments to relax and recharge. Fans will definitely be watching closely as the Real Madrid star continues his journey on and off the field,' one X user remarked.

'He really need this holiday after the number he was able to pull off last season and during the just concluded World Cup,' another fan added.

The contrasting responses underline the intense scrutiny surrounding one of football's biggest stars. It only goes to show that Mbappé's private life continues to attract almost as much attention as his performances on the pitch.

Romance Speculation Has Grown for Months

Rumours linking Mbappé and Expósito first surfaced in March 2026 when they were reportedly seen leaving Paris Fashion Week in the same car. The speculation intensified in April after they were photographed together again in the French capital.

By May, the pair had been seen enjoying a yacht holiday in Sardinia and were later photographed sharing affectionate moments during another luxury getaway in Ibiza. Those repeated public appearances fuelled speculation that the relationship had become more serious, despite neither party commenting publicly.

Expósito, who rose to international fame through Netflix's Élite, has become one of Spain's most recognisable actresses, while Mbappé remains one of world football's biggest names following his move to Real Madrid.

For now, the couple appear content to enjoy a brief escape from the spotlight before Mbappé rejoins Los Blancos for another season in La Liga. By then, the attention will quickly shift back to football and expectations for another demanding campaign.