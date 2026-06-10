Donald Trump will mark his 80th birthday at the White House on Sunday with a lavish UFC-themed party on the South Lawn, but a much-touted roster of A-list celebrities now appears to have largely stayed away, according to reports in US media citing sources close to the stars.

The news came after weeks of breathless speculation in conservative circles that the former president's milestone birthday would double as a kind of Hollywood rehabilitation, with a fight night and a guest list heavy on household names. What has actually emerged is something more familiar in Trump world: a tight circle of family, political allies and a handful of loyal entertainers, set against an undeniably extravagant backdrop.

UFC Spectacle Turns Into Family-Centred Donald Trump Birthday

Trump's birthday celebrations are being folded into his broader 'America 250' branding push, a series of events loosely tied to the coming 250th anniversary of US independence. Sunday's UFC card, staged at the White House, has been billed by organisers as one of the most ambitious spectacles ever held there.

The South Lawn has been converted into a temporary mixed martial arts arena, complete with an octagon, grandstand seating and stadium-style lighting. Around 5,000 invited guests are expected on site, with tens of thousands more due to watch on giant screens on the Ellipse, the park immediately south of the presidential residence. The card features seven fights, headlined by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against interim title-holder Justin Gaethje.

The audience, though, looks less like a red-carpet event and more like a Trump family gathering crossed with a campaign rally. The White House confirmed that the 80th birthday bash will include Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., their partners Lara Trump and Bettina Trump, and a wider cast of relatives and political confidants.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who recently welcomed her second child, is also expected to attend in what will be her first major public appearance back on the job. Her presence underscores the dual nature of the evening, part birthday party, part showcase for Trump's inner circle as he continues to dominate Republican politics.

A-List Celebrities Keep Their Distance From White House Bash

The more awkward storyline for the Trump team is the gap between the celebrity-heavy guest list talked up in advance and the names now confirmed. UFC president Dana White, a long-time Trump ally, had previously claimed that invitations went out to a raft of high-profile entertainers and athletes including Adam Sandler, Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Mario Lopez.

Yet according to Vanity Fair, several of those supposed A-list celebrities are not coming. A source close to Dwayne Johnson told the magazine the former wrestling star and actor would not attend. The outlet also reported that Sandler, Leto and Lopez were staying away. Others who were said to be on the original list either declined to comment or did not respond to repeated requests for confirmation.

Jon Favreau, the actor and director known for 'The Mandalorian,' 'Grogu' and his work on the 'Iron Man' franchise, did not comment on whether he had received an invitation, leaving that speculation hanging. Nothing is formally confirmed about who was invited and who declined, so claims of a 'snub' should still be taken with a degree of caution, particularly given the political sensitivities around the event.

Still, the emerging picture feeds a familiar narrative about Trump's uneasy relationship with mainstream entertainment figures. For decades he cultivated celebrity friends and made cameos across film and television. His presidency and its aftermath, however, pushed many in Hollywood firmly into open opposition. A glittering White House birthday, complete with UFC violence and MAGA branding, was never likely to be an easy sell in that world.

Trump's birthday guest issues also echo trouble elsewhere in his America 250 plans. The president was recently forced to rework the proposed Great American State Fair after large parts of the concert line-up reportedly pulled out. Several performers later said they had assumed the fair would be nonpartisan, only to learn it would be closely associated with Trump himself.

Trump, as he often does, responded by going on the offensive. Speaking to the New York Post about the musicians who walked away, he claimed not to care about celebrity participation at all. 'They're boring. I don't, I don't even want them,' he said, adding that when he heard a couple of acts had cancelled, he simply scrapped the wider plan and opted for a rally instead.

Even stripped of some of its promised star wattage, Sunday's UFC fight night is still designed to be a statement: Donald Trump at 80, presiding over a roaring crowd on the White House lawn, surrounded by family and loyalists, with the culture industry watching from a cautious distance.