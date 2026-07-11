FBI director Kash Patel abandoned a planned flight to see his girlfriend perform in Chicago on the same Friday he turned up at the White House, in an episode the Trump administration insists had nothing to do with any frustration over his conduct.

MS NOW reported that Patel abruptly cancelled the trip on the morning of 10 July 2026 after senior officials, who the outlet said had grown frustrated by a series of controversies, summoned him to the West Wing. The White House flatly rejected that account, telling the outlet the suggestion he was called in over frustration was 'totally inaccurate' and that he attended unrelated meetings.

The competing versions have landed as Patel faces bipartisan scrutiny in Congress over his use of the FBI jet and other taxpayer-funded travel.

Competing Accounts Of A Cancelled Chicago Trip

According to the exclusive report by MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, Patel had been due to fly on the bureau's jet to Chicago, where country singer Alexis Wilkins was scheduled to perform on Saturday at the White City Smokeout, an annual festival of country music, barbecue, and craft beer.

The outlet, citing two people with knowledge of the change, said he called off the flight just as he prepared to leave on Friday morning after being summoned to the White House.

The administration disputes the characterisation directly. 'The idea that he was summoned to the White House due to frustration is totally inaccurate,' a White House official told MS NOW. 'He was here for unrelated meetings.' An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

White House communications director Steven Cheung went further, calling claims of anger over a Patel social media post 'completely false' and saying he and other officials had reposted the director's tweet. Cheung described Patel as 'a critical player on the administration's law and order team.'

Questions Raised Over Planned Chicago Field Office Visit

MS NOW reported that Patel's staff had arranged for him to visit the FBI's Chicago field office on Friday, a stop some current and former law enforcement officials suspected was added to justify the personal trip. One source familiar with the cancelled travel told the outlet the director was travelling 'for a fake office visit for his girlfriend's country concert'.

MS NOW: FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly canceled a planned trip to Chicago to visit his girlfriend after frustrated Trump administration officials summoned him to the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.



The exact reason remains unclear, but several… pic.twitter.com/ePrZVvbviA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 10, 2026

The reported timing struck several officials as ill-judged. With the revived conflict with Iran and alleged threats against the president's life dominating the week, one person familiar with efforts to repair Patel's standing asked, in comments to MS NOW, why the FBI director was leaving town rather than being 'outside the Oval Office ready to go into the Situation Room'. These accounts rest on anonymous sourcing and have not been independently confirmed.

Wilkins, who has dated Patel since 2023, has become a lightning rod for criticism over the security and transport arrangements around her. She filed a lawsuit against MS NOW last month over an earlier report, and the FBI has denied its allegations.

Bipartisan Scrutiny Over Jets, BMWs, and Olympic Detours

The Chicago controversy sits atop a broader oversight fight. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, a staunch Trump ally, pressed Patel in a letter dated 5 May 2026, reviewed by CNN, asking him to list every flight taken on an FBI aircraft, its cost and purpose, and whether he had reimbursed the government for personal legs. Grassley also demanded to know why the bureau bought a fleet of armoured BMWs rather than its traditional Chevrolet Suburbans.

Read more Kash Patel Under Bipartisan Scrutiny Over Taxpayer-Funded Excursions and Luxury Car Purchases Kash Patel Under Bipartisan Scrutiny Over Taxpayer-Funded Excursions and Luxury Car Purchases

House and Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats launched their own inquiry the same week. In a joint letter dated 8 July, Representative Jamie Raskin and Senator Dick Durbin alleged Patel had demanded recreational perks on official trips, including a VIP snorkelling excursion at Pearl Harbor, jet skiing and a helicopter tour across East Asia. The letter quotes Patel telling field offices, 'If you have golf, hockey, fishing, or hunting and beautiful sights, you're going to see a lot of me.'

The FBI has rejected the allegations. Spokesman Ben Williamson said Patel's travel was 'fully consistent with Executive Branch requirements and policies that extend over decades', that he had reimbursed all personal travel under Office of Management and Budget rules, and that the BMWs, bought from the State Department, saved roughly £201,000 ($270,000) per vehicle against armoured Suburbans. Grassley acknowledged FBI policy requires the director to fly the jet even on personal trips, but said Congress deserved an independent accounting.

Patel had previously drawn President Trump's ire for using the director's jet to attend the US men's ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics in Milan, a trip former officials estimated cost at least £746,000 ($1 million) once security and expenses were counted, and where he was filmed drinking beer in the team's locker room. His office maintained that the trip coincided with official meetings.

Whether Patel was hauled in or simply showed up, the cancelled concert trip has crystallised a question now being asked openly by both parties: who is watching the watchdog's expense account?