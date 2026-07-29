Lamine Yamal has found himself at the centre of another social media storm after a woman claimed the Barcelona and Spain star paid her $20,000 (£14,900) every week before suddenly blocking her.

The allegations, which have not been verified, quickly spread across X and other platforms, sparking heated debate over the footballer's private life.

While many users reacted with shock, others questioned the credibility of the claims, stressing that no evidence has been publicly presented and that Yamal has not addressed the accusations.

A Woman's Allegations Quickly Went Viral

The controversy began after a post circulated online alleging that a woman intended to pursue legal action against the 19-year-old footballer.

According to the widely shared post, she claimed she was already successful in her own career before Yamal allegedly pursued her despite their age difference.

'I was already working and thriving in my own career when Lamine Yamal asked me out despite our age difference. He begged me and paid $20,000 (£14,900) per week. Our first date went fine until one day he said his friend Nico Williams would have a night stand with me, paying $25,000 (£18,600). I accepted because he begged. Months later Lamine stopped texting and blocked me. I'm taking legal action with all the evidence,' the viral post read.

Nicki Nicole Lamine Yamal Ex girlfriend posted a video explaining how Lamine ruined her career



I was already working and thriving in my own career when Lamine Yamal asked me out despite our age difference. He begged me and paid $20,000 per week. Our first date went fine until… pic.twitter.com/oghTQMyK54 — iamvictor EC (@iamvictor_ec) July 28, 2026

Social Media Divided Over the Claims

The allegations prompted thousands of reactions, with opinions split between those who believed the woman's account and those who viewed it with scepticism.

One viral response argued that the situation appeared transactional rather than romantic.

'Lamine Yamal paid this girl 20 bands a week, then asked if his boy Nico could hit for 25 and she said yes. Now she mad he blocked her and talking about ruined my career. You took the money, took the offer, and now you surprised the transaction ended. That's not love, that's a receipt,' the post stated.

Old Interviews and Podcast Remarks Returned to the Spotlight

One of the clips that gained renewed attention featured Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole, who has previously been romantically linked to the footballer.

In the interview, she allegedly admitted that she initially dated Yamal because of the publicity it could bring to her music career.

Meanwhile, old podcast clips featuring Yamal's current girlfriend, Inés García, also resurfaced online.

In one clip, recorded before the pair reportedly met, García allegedly said that without fame and money, Yamal 'would be an ordinary migrant'. She also reportedly chose Jude Bellingham over Yamal when asked to compare the two footballers.

The resurfaced remarks generated fresh debate, although supporters pointed out that the videos were recorded before García entered a relationship with the Spain international star.

Online Scrutiny Continues To Follow Yamal

The latest allegations come only weeks after Spain celebrated its 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, with Yamal becoming one of the youngest players ever to lift the trophy.

Read more 10 Photos of Inés García as She Breaks Silence on Lamine Yamal Romance Backlash: 'I'm Just Living My Life' 10 Photos of Inés García as She Breaks Silence on Lamine Yamal Romance Backlash: 'I'm Just Living My Life'

However, instead of discussions focusing solely on his achievements, much of the online conversation shifted towards his personal life and relationships.

Recent weeks have already seen García deny that several screenshots and posts circulating online were genuine, saying some of the material being shared was fake while condemning the hateful messages directed at her.

The claims rapidly gained traction across social media, although no court documents, supporting evidence or official complaint have been made public.