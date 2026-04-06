Retired Major General William Neil McCasland disappeared from the Sandia Mountain foothills on 27 February 2026, leaving behind his phone, glasses, and wearable devices. McCasland, a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), has not been seen since. The disappearance has drawn attention due to similarities with Monica Jacinto Reza, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineer and co-inventor of the nickel-based superalloy Mondaloy, who vanished from the Angeles National Forest in June 2025.

Both cases share unusual circumstances: personal items were left behind, searches yielded minimal evidence, and no bodies have been recovered.

Background on Monica Jacinto Reza and Dallis Hardwick

Monica Jacinto Reza played a key role in American aerospace technology. She co-invented Mondaloy, a nickel-based superalloy used in engines replacing Russian RD-180 rockets for national security launches. Reza worked at Aerojet Rocketdyne for decades, holding the rank of Technical Fellow and serving as an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. After 2023, she moved to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory under her family name, 30 miles from the ridgeline where she vanished.

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Reza's mentor, Dallis Hardwick, was a senior civilian scientist at AFRL, leading the qualification of Mondaloy components at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Hardwick retired in 2012 after a cancer diagnosis and died in 2014. McCasland commanded AFRL from 2011 to 2013, overseeing a $4.4 billion budget (roughly £3.3 billion) that funded programs connected to Reza's work.

Timeline of Disappearances

On 22 June 2025, Reza hiked a familiar trail in the Angeles National Forest. She acknowledged a right-hand turn on the ridge and waved to her companion before vanishing. Despite a large-scale, multi-county search using helicopters, FLIR imaging, drones, and scent dogs, only a single beanie was recovered. Reza was declared dead four days later, though no body was found.

McCasland disappeared eight months later. On 27 February 2026, he left his Albuquerque home on foot, leaving key personal items behind. Search teams have recovered no conclusive evidence, and no official resolution has been announced.

Investigations and Institutional Response

Both disappearances have drawn limited public statements from relevant institutions. NASA, JPL, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and the AIAA have not issued updates regarding Reza. SpaceNews, which profiled her work in 2017, did not cover her disappearance. McCasland's family issued a brief statement addressing public speculation, but investigations remain ongoing. Civilian online communities documented inconsistencies in witness accounts and search management for Reza's case, while professional records underscore her critical role in national security propulsion programs.

Professional Connection and Circumstantial Pattern

McCasland oversaw AFRL funding supporting Reza's superalloy research, including engines for the AR1 and Hydrocarbon Boost Technology Demonstrator programmes. Alongside Hardwick, Reza and McCasland represented the complete human chain of custody for Mondaloy, from invention to implementation in critical rocket systems.

While there is a professional and circumstantial link, there is no verified evidence that McCasland's disappearance is directly related to Reza's. Observers on Reddit note parallels in both cases, including leaving personal items behind, vanishing in familiar outdoor locations, and minimal evidence recovered during searches. Institutional silence on both cases adds to the unusual pattern, though authorities have not confirmed any connection.