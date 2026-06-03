Amanda Bynes has again put her changing appearance and personal reinvention in the spotlight, this time through a fresh set of Instagram posts that reference Ozempic, cosmetic dentistry and a new look in the United States. The former She's The Man star, 40, has told followers she is down to 152lbs after previously weighing 180lbs, and she has said she now wants to slim further while preparing for gold teeth on her bottom set.

Bynes first disclosed her weight loss on Instagram Stories in December 2025, when she wrote over a paparazzi picture that she had lost 28lbs on Ozempic and was surprised by how the image made her feel more positive about herself.

Amanda Bynes reveals ANOTHER drastic appearance change after 40lb Ozempic weight loss https://t.co/CVGrnD3Rvs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 3, 2026

She later continued to share updates about her appearance, including lip injections and a new grill, while keeping up a steady stream of self-directed posts that have become, for better or worse, the main record of her current life in public.

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Amanda Bynes And Ozempic In Public View

Bynes's latest comments about Ozempic are not being delivered through a magazine spread or a formal interview. They are appearing, characteristically, on social media, where she has been unusually frank about her own body and the changes she wants to make.

In her December post, she said she did not usually like paparazzi photos because she had been 180lbs, but the same picture now felt 'inspiring' to her after the weight loss.

Amanda Bynes looks unrecognisable as she shows off dramatic weight loss and bleached hairhttps://t.co/pqzVk3RYN5 pic.twitter.com/2ouJfmOrhF — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 3, 2026

Bynes has previously linked her weight gain to depression, and she has now framed the slimmer figure as part of feeling better about how she is seen in public. Beyond her own comments, there is no independent confirmation of the specific claims regarding medication use, and those details remain based solely on self-reporting rather than verified external evidence.

Amanda Bynes And The New Look

The rest of the update is, in its own way, very Amanda Bynes. In a video filmed on a pavement in the US, she said she is getting gold teeth on her bottom set and explained that her current veneers 'grey very easily and turn yellow because of the material that they are made out of.' She added that she is going to a Beverly Hills dentist she knows and trusts, which at least suggests this is a deliberate choice rather than some passing stunt.

Bynes has not exactly been shy about cosmetic changes. In July 2025, she posted that she had bought a grill because she could not wear tooth gems with veneers, and in August she said she had lip injections.

She has also switched repeatedly between brunette and blonde hair, tried blue eyebrows and bleached brows, and said earlier this year that a blepharoplasty was one of the best things she had done for her self-confidence. It is a lot. No one could call it subtle.

There is, though, a difference between mockery and observation. Bynes's updates show a woman still trying to manage a public identity that has long been built from other people's reactions as much as her own work. Her decision to narrate the process herself, in blunt and oddly specific detail, leaves little room for the usual Hollywood varnish.

Amanda Bynes And Music Return

The appearance shift has arrived alongside a quieter attempt to restart her creative life. In April 2026, Bynes released her first single in three years, Girlfriend, and said she wanted to focus on music with inspiration from 'EDM and rap.'

It suggests the reinvention is not only about image, but about work, and perhaps about being taken seriously again on terms she can control.

For now, though, the headlines are still being driven by what she shows rather than what she releases. Bynes has spent years under public scrutiny, and her recent posts suggest that the scrutiny has not gone away so much as been folded into the performance.

The gold teeth, the bleach blonde hair, the Ozempic, the music, the confidence, the doubt. All of it is there, in fragments, and nothing is confirmed yet beyond what she has chosen to say herself.