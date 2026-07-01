Halsey has opened up about the years-long journey to her lupus diagnosis, saying doctors repeatedly overlooked her symptoms because she appeared healthy on the outside.

Speaking on Benny Blanco's Keeping It Real Friends podcast, the singer said medical professionals often judged her by her appearance rather than the health issues she was experiencing, leaving her without answers for years.

Looking back on the experience, Halsey said her condition 'could have been caught years earlier' had her concerns been taken more seriously.

Appearance Delayed Her Lupus Diagnosis

Reflecting on her experience during the interview, Halsey said doctors later acknowledged that assumptions about her appearance may have contributed to the delay in diagnosing her condition.

Recalling those conversations, she said: 'A lot of my doctors were like, "That sucks. You look so white, because we probably would have found this a lot sooner if we knew."'

Halsey said she reminded them that she had already shared her background, but they admitted they 'didn't really take it serious' and 'didn't really consider it.'

The singer also revealed that, after reviewing her medical records, doctors realised signs of lupus had been present years earlier.

'My first blood test in my chart, like when I got diagnosed with lupus, they were like, "We could have... if someone was paying attention, we could have figured this out like eight years ago,"' she recalled.

Asked how long she had been living with unexplained symptoms before receiving answers, Halsey replied: 'Oh, like eight years.'

Years of Symptoms Finally Led to Answers

Halsey publicly revealed in June 2024 that she had been diagnosed in 2022 with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

She shared the news alongside the release of her deeply personal single, 'The End,' explaining that finally receiving a diagnosis helped explain years of unexplained health issues.

The singer also said treatment had helped stabilise both conditions, adding that while she expects to manage them for the rest of her life, she remains optimistic after beginning care with specialists.

Living With Undiagnosed Lupus

Before learning she had lupus, Halsey said she spent years coping with worsening symptoms without understanding their cause.

During the podcast, she recalled: 'I felt like garbage all the time and didn't understand why,' describing the uncertainty she experienced before receiving a diagnosis.

Despite dealing with fatigue, chronic pain and other health complications, she continued recording music, touring and raising her son while searching for answers behind her declining health.

Why Lupus Can Be Difficult to Diagnose

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organs, with symptoms that often resemble those of other illnesses.

Fatigue, joint pain, inflammation and skin changes can develop gradually, making the condition difficult to identify and sometimes leading to delayed diagnoses.

Halsey's experience reflects those challenges, illustrating how invisible illnesses can go undetected for years before patients receive a definitive diagnosis.

Halsey Reflects on Her Health Journey

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By speaking candidly about her health journey, Halsey has offered new insight into the years that preceded her diagnosis and why she believes it took so long to receive answers.

Her latest comments revisit a chapter she first shared publicly in 2024 while underscoring the importance of listening to patients, even when they do not appear visibly ill. Looking back, Halsey believes earlier intervention may have been possible had her symptoms been recognised sooner, a message she hopes will encourage greater awareness of lupus symptoms, chronic illness and the challenges of delayed diagnosis.