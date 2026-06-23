Shania Twain has said she does not identify as a feminist, explaining in a new interview that she views strength and independence as personal traits rather than gendered labels.

The five-time Grammy winner made the comments in The Sunday Times Magazine, published on 14 June 2026, prompting immediate debate over whether she is rejecting feminism itself or resisting the label while aligning with its principles.

The Quote Driving the Debate

In the interview, Twain explained why she avoids the feminist label despite being associated with it for decades.

'I don't see myself as a feminist,' she said. 'I see myself as a very independent thinker and not necessarily because I'm a woman.'

She added the comparison that has since gone viral online: 'I just feel that I'm strong as a person. It's like saying, "You look great for your age." I'm not strong for a woman. I'm not independent for a woman. I'm not self-sufficient for a woman. I just am a woman.'

The comments quickly spread across entertainment platforms, with the 'not strong for a woman' line becoming the central flashpoint of the debate.

Social Media Reaction Splits

Online reaction divided rapidly across Reddit and entertainment forums, where users debated whether Twain was rejecting feminism or redefining it in personal terms.

One widely shared post read: 'Tell me you don't understand feminism without telling you you don't understand feminism.'

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Another countered: 'It's a huge leap from Gloria Steinem-based feminism to "we don't need no men."'

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Others reacted more simply, with posts such as: 'Queen Shania' and 'That don't impress me much' circulating widely in comment threads.

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The discussion continued as users framed her comments as either a rejection of labels or an expression of independence without political categorisation.

Why She Says the Label Never Fit

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Twain later clarified her position in a written response to The Sunday Times, saying the term carried 'negativity and confusion' during her upbringing.

She said this shaped her reluctance to identify with it, while emphasising that her values remain aligned with feminist principles.

'I look at the values and morals of what a feminist is, of course I align with them,' she said, drawing a distinction between belief and label.

Men, Vulnerability and a Wider Debate

Twain also argued that assumptions about strength can be harmful when applied through a gender lens, particularly for boys and men who are often expected to be less vulnerable.

Her comments come amid UK figures showing the male suicide rate reached 17.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2024, the highest since 1999, according to the Office for National Statistics, with suicide remaining the leading cause of death among men under 50.

A Long-Running Position

Twain's comments reflect a stance she has expressed for years, with previous interviews showing a consistent reluctance to adopt the feminist label.

The renewed attention in 2026 has been driven by the interview's viral circulation online, where short quote clips and reaction posts amplified the discussion across platforms within hours of publication.

What Comes Next

The debate arrives during a busy period in Twain's career.

Her seventh studio album Little Miss Twain is due 24 July, and a Sony Pictures biopic is in development with director Leah McKendrick.

She previously performed the Glastonbury Legends slot to 140,000 people in 2024 and is currently opening for Harry Styles across his Wembley residency.

Twain has not issued further comment on the interview, as discussion continues online.