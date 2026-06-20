Kelly Osbourne has hit back at online body-shamers in a new interview, saying the people criticising her appearance 'have to be mentally unwell,' while also rejecting the idea that she should simply move on after Ozzy Osbourne's death. She made the comments to Us Weekly in London on Thursday, 18 June, as she continued to address the grief and online abuse that have followed her father's death in July 2025.

Osbourne has been speaking openly for months about the cruel comments she has received since losing her father, and about the pressure to look as though nothing has happened. In a video posted to her Instagram Story last year, she said her life had been 'completely flipped upside down' and asked what people expected her to look like while she was still grieving.

Kelly and the Trolls

In the Us Weekly interview, Osbourne said she had 'never experienced cruelty like it' and added that no one deserves that kind of abuse. She also said she does not pay attention to the trolls, but 'feels sorry for them', as she continued to push back against the online comments aimed at her appearance.

Osbourne's frustration is not coming out of nowhere. In December 2025 she publicly pushed back against comments about her weight loss, linking it directly to the death of her father. At the time, she said, 'My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can,' before asking why anyone would expect her to 'bounce back' and look fine when her life was anything but.

The repeated focus on her body has become its own grim little cycle. Osbourne has shared that she is grieving, people speculate about her appearance, and then she is forced to answer for the same thing again, and again, and again. It is ugly stuff, and it is not exactly subtle.

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She Refuses to 'Bounce Back'

Osbourne has not framed the change in her appearance as a makeover or a neat comeback. She has tied it to grief, and the people asking for a polished recovery have been met with a much harder answer.

Osbourne's point is that grief does not bend to public expectation. She has said that carrying on, getting out of bed and showing up is not the same as being fine, and that distinction has become central to how she is answering the criticism.

Once a celebrity's appearance becomes a conversation starter, the cruelty tends to snowball into a kind of group activity, each comment a little nastier than the last. Osbourne's response suggests she is finished giving that dynamic any emotional control over her, even if it still gets under her skin. Which, frankly, would be the human reaction.

The latest interview adds another chapter to the same story, with Osbourne continuing to push back against comments about her appearance while linking those changes to grief after her father's death. Her position has been consistent, she is not presenting this as a quick recovery, and she has made plain that getting through the day is not the same as being fine.

Osbourne has publicly linked her weight loss to grief, and she has again rejected the idea that she should simply snap back into shape after Ozzy Osbourne's death.