What happened to Ro Khanna? The California congressman says he and his delegation were detained for about 90 minutes by armed Israeli settlers while visiting the occupied West Bank on 9 July, an episode he described from a Palestinian village during a Reuters interview on 11 July that he said left him feeling 'powerless' and more resolved to consider a presidential bid.

The news came after Khanna, a vocal critic of Israel's conduct in Gaza and the West Bank, travelled to an area of the southern West Bank that has seen repeated settler attacks, where he said settlers armed with US-made M4 rifles blocked the group's van and then called in Israeli Defence Forces personnel.

Khanna said that soldiers sided with the settlers, adding that he could see 'the arrogance in the eyes of those settlers' and the young IDF soldiers, who he said laughed when told Americans were present.

Detained Near Khirbet Zanuta

Khanna's account places the confrontation near Khirbet Zanuta, a hamlet whose residents were forced to leave after violent raids following the Hamas attacks of October 2023, according to reporting of the area's recent history. He said the group had been inspecting the aftermath of a settlement attack that destroyed a village school when men with rifles surrounded their vehicle and prevented them from leaving.

An aide travelling with Khanna, Cameron Kasky, wrote on X that the IDF 'showed up to back up the settlers, not the US congressman,' and said officials from the US embassy were alerted before the group was able to continue on its way.

The Israeli military said troops and police did respond to a report of settlers obstructing vehicles, but details in official statements remain sparse.

What Khanna Said and Why It Matters

Khanna framed the episode as more than a personal affront, it was a lived illustration, he argued, of the daily humiliations Palestinians endure under occupation. 'Imagine how people feel every day, Palestinians under the occupation, if they could make an American congressperson feel powerless for 90 minutes,' he told The New York Times, adding that the incident sharpened his sense of urgency about accountability in the territory.

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The California Democrat, long at odds with much of his party's leadership over US policy on Israel and Gaza, said the trip had strengthened his interest in a White House run, saying he was 'strongly considering' a candidacy and felt 'more resolved to consider it after this trip.'

That line moving from protest to potential presidential ambition will sharpen already intense scrutiny of his foreign policy positions.

Settler Violence and International Scrutiny

The occupied West Bank has seen escalating settler violence in recent years, with more than 700,000 Israelis now living in settlements across the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and repeated criticism from UN bodies and rights groups about impunity for settlers.

A June UN commission report cited serious allegations of deliberate targeting and other violations, while rights groups say prosecutions of settlers for killings or assaults remain rare.

Khanna's detention has quickly become a political flashpoint in Washington. As one of Congress's more outspoken progressive foreign-policy voices, his account challenges allies who argue for unconditional backing of Israeli security forces, and it underlines a growing rift within the Democratic Party over how to balance traditional support for Israel with concerns about civilian protection and human rights.

What We Can Confirm and What We Cannot

What can be confirmed from reporting, Khanna described the detention, an aide present corroborated aspects on social media, and Israeli forces acknowledged responding to an obstruction report near Khirbet Zanuta.

What remains unverified in public records are the complete sequence of events on the ground, the precise actions of individual soldiers, and whether any formal complaints or investigations will follow; the Israeli military's public comment was limited to acknowledging a response.

Khanna's description matters because it is a high-profile, first‑hand claim about the conduct of settlers and the response of security forces, at a time when international scrutiny of the occupation's human impact is intense. Whether it produces policy consequences in Israel, Washington, or at the United Nations will depend on follow-up reporting and, crucially, on whether official investigations corroborate his account.