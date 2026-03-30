A political dispute involving Ilhan Omar and US Vice President JD Vance has escalated after officials from Somaliland publicly weighed in on allegations of immigration fraud.

​The controversy began when Vance, speaking in a podcast interview, alleged that Omar had committed immigration fraud and suggested authorities were examining potential legal avenues. He claimed the administration was looking into 'what the remedies are' and how a case might be pursued.

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​In a podcast interview with Benny Johnson over the weekend, Vance said, 'We think Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America. We're trying to look at what the remedies are... how do you go after her, how do you investigate her, how do you actually build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?'

​The Vice President's comments focus on long-standing allegations that the Minnesota Congresswoman entered into a marriage with her brother to secure US citizenship. The claim has circulated for years but remains unsubstantiated, with no evidence confirming it, per a report by Mandatory.​

Background of Allegations Involving Her Brother​

Unverified allegations concerning Ilhan Omar and her family circulated online and in political discourse for several years, most notably claims that she entered into a marriage with her brother for immigration purposes.

The claims have been repeatedly raised by political opponents and commentators, but no conclusive evidence has been produced to substantiate them, and they have not resulted in any criminal charges.

​Omar has consistently denied wrongdoing and previously addressed scrutiny over her personal history, including acknowledging errors in the past tax filings related to her marital status. At the time, she stated that the mistakes were unintentional and moved to correct them.

Somaliland's Response

In an unusual diplomatic intervention, Somaliland, an unrecognised territory that operates as a self-declared independent state, responded publicly to Vance's remarks. Officials indicated they would be willing to accept Omar if the United States sought to deport or extradite her, per Fox News.

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud:



“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America”



The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes.



“What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

​The comment on X (formerly Twitter) written by the republic as a response to a post read, 'Deportation? Please you're just sending the princess back to her kingdom. Extradition? Say the word...'

​Reports indicate the response was partly rhetorical, reflecting political tensions and Somaliland's long-standing push for international recognition. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born US lawmaker, has previously opposed formal recognition of Somaliland, adding another layer to the exchange.

In February of 2024, while speaking at the Minneapolis Hyatt Hotel, Omar told the people that Somalia should remain unified and signalled her intention to use her influence to support that outcome, according to a report by Minnesota Reformer.​

Omar's Office Rejects Claims

​Omar's office has strongly dismissed the allegations, calling them politically motivated and false. Connor McNutt, Omar's chief of staff, told Fox News Digital that Vance's accusation was 'a ridiculous lie.'

​McNutt said, 'This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to 'create stories' to redirect the media. This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party's unpopular war of choice, increasing gas prices, and rapidly dropping polling numbers.'

Today, for the first time, we got 100% on the record confirmation that Rep. Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud.



Lying on your immigration forms is an immediate denaturalization.



Vice President JD Vance says DHS is exploring enforcement.



Ilhan needs to be deported. pic.twitter.com/q0BMd8Sil3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2026

The office also noted that the claims have been circulating for years, largely resurfacing in political contexts, and warned the public against sharing unverified information online. They framed the allegations as part of a pattern of targeted misinformation intended to influence public perception ahead of upcoming political contests, per ABC45.