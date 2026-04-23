While the internet fixated on Adam Levine and his shocking new appearance, it was Behati Prinsloo who quietly stole the spotlight, standing firmly by her husband as the backlash erupted around them.

The couple made a rare joint appearance at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the night. As Levine faced intense scrutiny over his 'unrecognisable' look, Prinsloo's presence sent a clear message of unity, even as online criticism spiralled and past controversies resurfaced.

All eyes were on Prinsloo as she unveiled a striking new blonde hairstyle, her lightest shade in years. The Victoria's Secret model swapped her signature brunette locks for a sunlit tone that immediately sparked praise across social media.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZgydW5r8Mo — 21 (@21metgala) April 19, 2026

Her hair, styled in soft waves with face-framing layers, gave a relaxed yet polished feel. The look was paired with understated make-up, including smoky eyes and nude lips, marking a subtle shift from her usual rock-inspired glam.

On the red carpet, she wore a sleek, liquid-toned gown with an asymmetrical design that hugged her frame. The flowing silhouette and delicate detailing added to her effortless elegance, reinforcing her status as a fashion standout even amid the surrounding drama.

Fans quickly flooded comment sections with admiration, calling her transformation 'fresh,' 'timeless,' and 'summer-ready.'

Adam Levine's Unrecognisable Look

Read more Adam Levine's New Face Branded 'Absurd' as Fans Question Drastic Look Change at Breakthrough Prize Event Adam Levine's New Face Branded 'Absurd' as Fans Question Drastic Look Change at Breakthrough Prize Event

Standing beside her, Levine drew a very different reaction. The singer's clean-shaven face and altered appearance left many fans stunned, with some struggling to recognise him at first glance.

Online reactions were swift and unforgiving. Comments ranged from confusion to outright criticism, with one viral post branding his new face 'absurd.' Others questioned whether cosmetic procedures were involved, pointing to his smoother skin and sharper features.

Some critics went further, suggesting the transformation had aged him rather than refreshed his image. Despite the intense speculation, there has been no confirmation of any procedures, leaving the debate entirely driven by public perception.

The contrast between Prinsloo's widely praised look and Levine's controversial transformation only amplified the attention on the couple throughout the night.

Past Controversy

Despite the noise online, the couple appeared relaxed and affectionate during their appearance. Observers noted moments of closeness, including Levine kissing Prinsloo on the cheek as they posed for photographers.

Their united front comes after a turbulent period in their relationship, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving Levine. At the time, he admitted to 'poor judgment' but denied any physical affair, a statement that sparked widespread discussion.

Since then, the pair have kept a relatively low profile, making this public outing particularly significant. Their decision to appear together at such a high-profile event suggests a deliberate effort to present stability and move forward.

Celebrity image changes often invite deeper interpretation, and in Levine's case, the reaction has been particularly intense. Some users suggested the transformation could reflect personal pressures, while others dismissed it as another bold style experiment.

Levine has long been known for reinventing his look, from changing hairstyles to experimenting with facial hair. This latest shift, however, has proven far more divisive than previous transformations.

Through it all, Prinsloo remained composed, her calm presence contrasting sharply with the storm unfolding online.