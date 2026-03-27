Four Army officers saw their long-expected promotions abruptly halted by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a decision that has prompted political and military scrutiny across Washington. The move, first reported by The New York Times, has triggered debate over whether political priorities are reshaping one of the most competitive promotion processes in the armed forces.

Two of the officers are Black, and two are women. The decision has prompted debate over whether the removals reflect performance concerns or ideological priorities, questions the Pentagon has not yet answered publicly.

Promotions Blocked at the Highest Level

At the centre of the controversy is Hegseth's decision to personally remove four names from a promotion list for one-star general. The list had already been vetted through a rigorous selection board in November 2024, where only about 5 per cent of eligible colonels are chosen — a statistic that underscores the standing of those selected. Despite clearing that demanding process, the four officers were struck off the list before final approval, according to the report.

Pete Hegseth blocked the promotion of four diverse Army officers to the rank of One-Star General, according to a New York Times report.



Details: https://t.co/miHTe8xRJU pic.twitter.com/AHTFfEsPYM — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

Race, Gender, and a Growing Backlash

The fact that the removed officers include two Black candidates and two women has intensified the response. Critics argue the decision risks undermining trust in a system meant to reward merit above all else. Hegseth's supporters argue the decisions reflect an effort to restore standards and accountability in the promotion process. The Pentagon has not publicly detailed all the reasons behind each removal, leaving space for concern on both sides.

Hegseth's Military Reform Agenda

The decision aligns with Hegseth's broader campaign against what he describes as a 'woke' culture in the armed forces. In his 2024 book 'The War on Warriors', he sharply criticised senior officers promoted under Lloyd J Austin III, writing that some were 'cowards hiding under stars.' He also argued that 'the Left captured the military quickly, and we must reclaim it at a faster pace.' These views have shaped expectations around his leadership, particularly regarding personnel decisions.

Why the Officers Were Removed

Details emerging from officials cited in the report suggest specific reasons behind at least two of the removals. One Black armour officer was reportedly flagged for an academic paper written nearly 15 years ago, which examined why African American officers have historically gravitated towards support roles rather than combat positions. While the research analysed a known trend, it was later cited as a concern during the promotion review process.

A second case involved a female logistics officer who served during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Military officials told the Times that she performed effectively under extremely difficult conditions. However, Hegseth has repeatedly criticised the withdrawal and, according to the report, has signalled a desire to hold officers involved accountable regardless of individual performance.

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Wider Implications for the Military

For the officers affected, the consequences are immediate and severe. Promotion to brigadier general is not only a career milestone but often a gateway to higher leadership roles, and being removed at this stage can effectively stall or end advancement at the highest levels. Critics have warned that perceived politicisation could affect morale and retention, particularly among underrepresented groups, while others argue that leadership has a responsibility to reassess promotion standards in line with strategic priorities. The controversy raises fundamental questions about who rises, who is held back, and why — questions unlikely to fade as further details emerge.