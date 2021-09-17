According to Common Objective, "the global jewelry market is valued at $348.5 billion per year." To put things in perspective, that's about the same size as "the GDP of South Africa, the world's 32nd largest economy in the world" (Djordjevic, 2021).

Still, a huge percentage of that number translates into generic, ready-to-wear jewelry that is mass produced and distributed around the world. Only a minuscule portion of that amount represents truly custom pieces made with expert craftsmanship. Among the elite few who are changing the game however, by only providing personalized pieces is Flawless Diamonds Co.

Nicholas Flathau, founder and owner of Flawless Diamonds Co., became fascinated with the craftsmanship that went into custom jewelry after buying and studying many pieces from a jeweler in Dallas, Texas, in 2018. Today, he is leading the highly localized industry by creating one-of-a-kind pieces that deliver an important statement and can't be replicated elsewhere.

"The craftsmanship and quality of work we deliver is what sets us apart from the competition," says Flathau. "We only work on quality diamonds by going directly to the source, and we never cut corners."

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Flathau says the key to success is being transparent and honest with the customer about what works and what doesn't.

"We never sugar coat anything when talking with a client about their custom piece. Apart from the jewelry, the customer service we extend to each customer is also outstanding even by industry standards."

As Flathau has learned, working hard and sticking to the high standards he has set for himself and his work do not go unrewarded. Flawless Diamonds Co.'s custom pieces are being designed for personalities like FatBoy, Brandon Aiyuk, Lil Zay Osama, T-Rell, Bobby Maze and many others.

Even though Flawless Diamonds Co. is now creating custom pieces for A-list celebrities, Flathau never forgets to give back to his community. Every year around Christmas, he makes it a point to spread joy by buying Christmas gifts for children in need. When business is exceptionally good, he even pays rent for some families. Flathau understands that sometimes, a month's worth of rent money is just what a family needs to climb above the poverty line.

Apart from providing for his own family, Flathau's commitment to his community is what keeps him going as a quality jeweler. Much of his determination to succeed comes from his desire to help others. Like every good deed he does, each one of Flawless Diamonds Co.'s custom pieces come with a poignant statement — that everyone deserves a shot at the best things in life.