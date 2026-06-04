Iran has claimed to have struck a US command ship in the Gulf of Oman with missiles, in what it described as a retaliatory operation. The United States has denied any such attack took place, with officials insisting all naval assets remain fully operational.

The incident, if verified, would represent a significant escalation in the ongoing maritime tensions between the two nations, though many observers are treating the claim with scepticism.

Iran Claims Strike on Us Command Ship in Gulf of Oman

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According to Iranian state media, two missiles hit a US Navy vessel near Jask Island on the Gulf of Oman as per reports in an AA article. The ship was said to be hosting a control and command centre and had allegedly violated traffic rules by approaching Iranian territorial waters without authorisation.

Tehran said the action followed warnings that were ignored. One report cited local sources as saying the vessel had been sailing through the Strait of Hormuz in violation of security protocols.Similar claims have circulated in recent months amid naval confrontations linked to the US blockade.

US Central Command Issues Immediate Denial

US Central Command was quick to push back. It stated categorically that no US Navy ships had been struck and that its forces continued to support operations while enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. 'No U.S. Navy ships have been struck,' the command said.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.



✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

American officials described the claim as a lie.The response was echoed in social media. A verified Instagram post from Al Arabiya English reported: 'The US military denies Iran's claim that it targeted a US Navy destroyer in the Gulf of Oman.'

It quoted CENTCOM as saying military assets 'continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded.' The denial comes as the US maintains pressure through its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint carrying around a fifth of global oil supplies. The restrictions have already taken a heavy economic toll on Iran.

Analysts Question Evidence Amid Economic Fallout

Analysts are divided over the credibility of the Iranian claim. Some view it as propaganda designed to project strength at a time when Iran has lost a substantial part of its naval presence in the Gulf of Oman. Reports from US Central Command indicate that more than 20 Iranian ships have been struck or sunk in recent operations under what has been termed Operation Epic Fury, according to NBC News.

Others point to the absence of any visual evidence or third-party verification as a reason for doubt. Past Iranian announcements of hits on US targets have often been disputed. One X post from recent days highlighted the claim of a hit on a US command ship but stressed the need for Pentagon confirmation before drawing conclusions.

Iranian state media claiming a hit on a US command ship in Gulf of Oman. Oil about to go parabolic if confirmed. Waiting for Pentagon response before positioning -- these claims have been wrong before. — ROR_Traders (@ROR_Traders) June 3, 2026

The economic context adds another layer. The US quarantine of Iran's ports is estimated to cost the country £323 million ($435 million) a day in economic damage. This figure underscores the high stakes involved in the current standoff. As diplomatic channels show signs of movement, with President Trump suggesting a memorandum on reopening the strait could be near, the latest claim injects fresh uncertainty.

Whether it signals real escalation or mere posturing ahead of talks will depend on what evidence, if any, emerges in the coming days.