Kate Middleton's latest public appearance in London has set off a familiar round of royal speculation, after she arrived at St James's Palace on Tuesday evening wearing a red Rodarte dress that some fashion observers have linked to Meghan Markle. The Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a reception marking Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary, with the event carrying obvious personal weight for the family as well as ceremonial duty.

The news came after months in which Kate has been stepping back into public life following cancer treatment, while Charles continues his own treatment after revealing a diagnosis in 2024. The reception, hosted by the King in his role as patron of Cancer Research UK, brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners working on prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and Kensington Palace announced Kate's attendance earlier on Tuesday.

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Kate Middleton Dress Fuels Meghan Markle Talk

Kate wore a red Rodarte midi dress with a white heart or polka dot print, paired with red Gianvito Rossi heels, a Miu Miu clutch and ruby jewellery, according to fashion coverage of the event.

Rodarte is an American label founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy in 2005 and based in Los Angeles, a city that remains closely associated with Meghan Markle because it is her hometown.

The Princess of Wales made a bold move during her latest appearance. (Contains affiliate links) #DailyExpress https://t.co/X7ejBCcw7J pic.twitter.com/absyjbY5Lt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 3, 2026

From there, the leap to a deliberate message is easy enough for gossip columns and social media, but it remains just that, a leap. Nothing in the palace reporting suggests the Princess of Wales intended the Kate Middleton dress as a direct reference to Meghan Markle, and that distinction matters.

Still, the connection is the kind royal watchers seize on because the symbols are so obvious. A label rooted in Los Angeles, a bright red dress, and a reunion of two women whose relationship has been publicly strained for years make for irresistible copy. But irresistible is not the same as proven.

This Boden polka dot midi looks just like Princess Kate's latest red pin-up dress #affiliateshttps://t.co/91GG3dpyWe pic.twitter.com/5rGrqNtfQ9 — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) June 3, 2026

Cancer Research UK And Kate Middleton

The setting gave the outfit more weight than an ordinary royal appearance would have had. Cancer Research UK is marking its 125th anniversary, and the reception at St James's Palace was designed to showcase the charity's work and its long history in research and treatment.

Kate's own role at the event was not only symbolic. She spoke with broadcaster Davina McCall, who has recently discussed her own cancer experience in public, and McCall later described meeting the Princess of Wales as an 'absolute honour.'

Kate Middleton wore a Rodarte dress – these are the high street alternatives to shop https://t.co/3bFsUryz7v — The Independent (@Independent) June 3, 2026

McCall said the exchange felt 'really wonderful' and called it 'liberating' to talk about her illness openly, a reminder that these events can carry a very different meaning for people who have lived through treatment rather than merely read about it.

Kate and Charles have both talked in recent months through the lens of their own diagnoses, and the princess's attendance at the London reception fit a broader return to duties after a difficult 2024 and early 2025. She revealed she was in remission in January 2025 after undergoing chemotherapy, and last month carried out her first overseas royal visit since her diagnosis, travelling to Reggio Emilia in Italy for early years work.

Meghan Markle And The California Link

The Meghan Markle angle rests largely on geography and association rather than evidence. Meghan was born in Los Angeles, has continued to return there despite living in Montecito, and reports in late 2025 placed her on the set of an Amazon MGM Studios project for a small cameo. Earlier this year she was also reported to have helped people in Pasadena after the California wildfires.

Meghan Markle Borrows Kate Middleton's Go-To Blouse With an Optical Illusion Twist https://t.co/q9xuoExn2h — InStyle (@InStyle) June 2, 2026

Those details help explain why the Rodarte choice has been read as more than a fashion decision. Los Angeles is not just a city in this story, it is the one place where the threads of Hollywood, California style and Meghan's own public identity come together.

For now, the only confirmed facts are simpler than the speculation around them. Kate attended the Cancer Research UK reception at St James's Palace in a red Rodarte dress. The rest, including any supposed message to Meghan Markle, should be treated as interpretation rather than evidence.