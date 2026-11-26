A 22-year-old Staten Island man has been indicted on second-degree manslaughter and other charges nearly three months after a hit-and-run collision killed a 28-year-old nurse in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on 25 November 2026 that Justin Mercado faces six criminal counts in connection with the 29 August death of Jiayi Zheng in Sunset Park.

Prosecutors allege that Mercado was driving a 2014 Cadillac at approximately 55 mph (89 km/h) in a 25 mph (40 km/h) zone when he drove through a steady red light at Third Avenue and 55th Street, striking Zheng as she crossed in a marked crosswalk with the right of way.

Mercado allegedly fled the scene immediately, while Zheng was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead hours later.

Details of the Sunset Park Collision

Zheng had been making her way home after completing an overnight shift at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she served as a medical-surgical unit nurse.

She was still dressed in her hospital scrubs when the collision occurred, having finished caring for patients at the same facility where she would later be taken for emergency treatment.

According to prosecutors, Mercado left the scene without stopping to report the collision or provide assistance. Emergency responders rushed Zheng to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with severe head and body injuries.

Despite being taken to the hospital, the 28-year-old nurse was pronounced dead several hours after the incident.

The circumstances of Zheng's death were particularly distressing for her colleagues, given her connection to the hospital where she received emergency treatment. Her death also prompted renewed attention to the dangers posed by speeding and drivers who allegedly leave collision scenes without reporting them.

Indictment and Court Proceedings

Investigators spent nearly three months identifying the driver, using surveillance footage to trace the vehicle's movements before and after the fatal collision. Records also showed that the Cadillac had triggered multiple speed-camera violations in Manhattan and Brooklyn on the morning of Zheng's death.

On 25 November, the 22-year-old was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court before Justice Joshua Glick on a six-count indictment charging him with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Mercado pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his defence attorney stating, 'He's innocent. They arrested the wrong person.'

Although prosecutors requested that Mercado be remanded into custody, Justice Glick set bail at $15,000 (£11,400) cash or a $100,000 (£76,000) bond, ordering him to return to court on 24 February 2027.

Statements From Officials and Hospital

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the fatal crash as an entirely preventable tragedy, noting that Jiayi Zheng devoted her professional life to caring for others and deserved to be safe while crossing a Brooklyn street.

Gonzalez stated that his office will continue to aggressively prosecute drivers whose reckless conduct endangers public safety, pointing out that the motorist allegedly travelled at more than twice the speed limit, ran a red light and fled after striking her.

Meanwhile, NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn spokesperson James Iorio extended sincere condolences to Zheng's family, loved ones and colleagues following her passing. Iorio added that nurses play an essential role in caring for patients with compassion and dedication, emphasising that the loss of Zheng is deeply felt across the entire hospital community.