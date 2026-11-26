A woman who said a stranger stabbed her in a Manhattan park changed her account after detectives obtained surveillance footage showing her buying a knife before the incident, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said.

The 26-year-old initially told police that a masked man had attacked her in Riverside Park on Monday, 23 November 2026. On Wednesday, the NYPD said the account was fabricated and that the woman had changed her story, telling investigators she accidentally stabbed herself.

Police have not explained why she made the initial report or said whether she will face charges. Local reports said investigators were no longer searching for the man she described.

The woman who said she was stabbed by a Black man in New York City has admitted that she stabbed herself, police said https://t.co/8KeU6sM9iH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2026

Initial Report Prompted Search for Suspect

Emergency services responded at about 7:35 p.m. on Monday after the woman called 911 to report being stabbed near Dinosaur Playground, close to West 96th Street and Riverside Drive. Some initial reports placed the incident near West 97th Street.

She told officers that a man dressed in black and wearing a face covering had approached without speaking, stabbed her once in the torso and fled. The New York Daily News reported that the initial police account described the alleged attacker as a Black man. The woman said nothing had been stolen, and officers recovered a chef's knife at the scene.

A WOMAN BOUGHT A KNIFE, STABBED HERSELF, THEN BLAMED A BLACK MAN.



Monday night she called 911 from Riverside Park in NYC. 26 years old.



Police sources say she told cops a Black man in all black and a mask walked up, didn't say a word, and stabbed her in the torso.



Cops flooded… pic.twitter.com/nabstoIMVs — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) November 25, 2026

Paramedics took her to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. She had moved to New York from Washington state only weeks earlier, according to the Daily News and local broadcaster WABC.

The report caused concern among residents and officials while police believed an attacker remained at large. On Wednesday morning, before the NYPD disclosed its findings, Manhattan City Council member Gale Brewer said she had contacted the 24th Precinct commander and that additional officers were being assigned to the area.

Video Evidence Led To Change in Account

In a statement reported by WABC, the NYPD said it had determined that the story was fabricated. It added that the woman changed her account to say she had accidentally stabbed herself and that investigators obtained video showing her purchasing the knife before the incident.

Police sources told the Daily News that detectives had become suspicious of her account before she acknowledged that no stranger had attacked her. The newspaper reported that she declined to explain her actions when contacted by telephone on Wednesday, saying she was not doing well before ending the call.

Gothamist reported that the woman remained in hospital and was recovering. Police have not publicly explained her motive. The NYPD did not release the footage or identify the shop where the knife was bought publicly at this stage.

No Charging Decision Announced

New York Penal Law section 240.50 makes it an offence to knowingly give law enforcement false information about an incident that did not occur. Falsely reporting an incident in the third degree is classified as a class A misdemeanour under the statute.

The law requires proof that the information was knowingly false. The NYPD has not said whether the woman will be charged, and no charge had been reported by Wednesday, 25 November. Her account that the injury was accidental has not been publicly tested in court.

Police have not released her identity or announced a charging decision.