Oscar Pereira Bustill, 32, posted a $30,000 (£23,000) bond and was released from custody in Harris County, Texas, after being charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15.

The charge stems from a 22 November incident in Houston where his unbuckled 9-year-old nephew fell from a moving silver SUV while the family was returning from a quinceañera.

Houston police responded to the intersection of Boone Road and Bellaire Boulevard around 3 a.m. local time after the child struck the pavement, sustaining critical injuries to his head, ankle, and lower back.

Court records indicate this is not Bustill's first encounter with law enforcement over impaired driving, as a previous 2023 DWI charge against him was officially dismissed in July 2025 following his completion of a pretrial intervention programme.

Dispute Over Driver Sobriety Precedes Fall

The family was returning home from a quinceañera in a silver SUV carrying four adults and three children, aged 4, 9 and 10, according to court records and police statements.

During a probable cause hearing, hearing officer Edward Gomez said a witness told investigators that Bustill had consumed approximately four or five whiskey-and-cranberry drinks at the celebration, according to reports.

An adult female passenger initially took the wheel because Bustill reported feeling ill, but she pulled the vehicle over so someone could vomit, and Bustill took over as the driver.

An argument among the adults reportedly escalated, with one occupant allegedly punching and shattering a vehicle window.

Investigators believe the boy may have opened the door because he was frightened by the altercation among the adults, according to statements attributed to Houston Police Department Sgt. Thomas Fendia.

Child Hospitalised With Critical Injuries

The 9-year-old boy was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, intubated, and listed in critical condition following the early morning fall, according to court records and Houston police.

Court records indicate that he sustained a laceration to the back of his head alongside abrasions to his left ankle and the lower flank of his back. Investigators noted the child was unbelted when the rear left passenger door opened on the moving SUV.

Bustill acknowledged to responding officers that he was driving when his nephew fell, though he declined to provide a voluntary blood sample, prompting investigators to obtain a search warrant authorising a blood draw.

Release Follows Dismissed 2023 DWI Case

A Harris County magistrate judge set Bustill's bond at $30,000 (£23,000) following his arrest. He was subsequently released after posting bail, according to court records.

The current charge follows a previous DWI arrest in Harris County in 2023. Court documents indicate that the earlier case was dismissed in July 2025 after Bustill completed a pretrial intervention programme.

The previous case did not result in a reported conviction. Bustill now faces a separate charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, classified as a state jail felony under Texas Penal Code Section 49.045.

Investigators obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample after Bustill declined to provide one voluntarily. The results of the analysis had not been reported in the available coverage.

The current case remains pending, and Bustill is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.